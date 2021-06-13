Ohioan Murphy Bromberg stands second as she aims for US Olympic team spot
Murphy Bromberg, a Bexley High School and Columbus Hebrew High School graduate, will compete June 13 in an attempt to secure a spot on the U.S. diving team. After the preliminary and semifinal rounds June 9, Bromberg is in second place heading into the finals of the women's 10-meter platform competition and will have a spot at the Tokyo Olympics if she finishes first or second during tonight's competition.