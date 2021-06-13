Cancel
Trip to space with Jeff Bezos sells for $28 mn

By Cyril Julien
Phys.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mystery bidder paid $28 million at auction Saturday for a seat alongside Jeff Bezos on board the first crewed spaceflight of the billionaire's company Blue Origin next month. The Amazon founder revealed this week that both he and his brother Mark would take seats on board the company's New...

