Trip to space with Jeff Bezos sells for $28 mn

It all started with a mysterious email. The director of Fondo Semillas, a Mexican organization for feminist empowerment, had a message in her inbox from a consultant who confirmed that someone was interested in making an important donation. The selection process had to be followed with the utmost secrecy. The emails were followed by an interview that lasted more than two hours, and a comprehensive review of the documents, reports, and financial statements of the 30-year-old association. Throughout the process, which took several months, one condition remained: that the donor’s name be kept confidential at all times. behind this was One of the richest women in the world, MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.