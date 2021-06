The new second-generation Audi RS 3 LMS clinched its first World Cup trophies on its racing debut. Privateer Tom Coronel won the Trophy classification in the first sprint at the opening round of the 2021 FIA WTCR season at the Nürburgring, while Gilles Magnus decided this class in his favor in the second sprint. After a fight to catch up, the Frenchman Nathanaël Berthon secured sixth place at the end of the race weekend and thus the best result for Audi Sport customer racing.