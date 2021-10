Novak Djokovic has expressed doubts over playing in the Australian Open in January after officials said unvaccinated players are unlikely to be allowed to enter the country for the event.The 34-year-old, a record nine-time champion in Melbourne, refused to reveal his vaccination status but implied the announcement made it less likely he would compete.“Things beings as they are, I still don’t know if I will go to Melbourne,” he told Serbia’s Blic. “I will not reveal my status whether I have been vaccinated or not, it is a private matter and an inappropriate inquiry.“People go too far these days in...

TENNIS ・ 4 DAYS AGO