Public fed up with virtue-signalling police who should be locking up burglars, says police chief

By Charles Hymas,
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe public are “fed up” with police officers' virtue-signalling rather than locking up burglars, one of Britain’s most senior police officers has said. Stephen Watson, the new chief constable of Greater Manchester Police (GMP), said police officers' traditional impartiality is being put at risk by “making common cause” with campaign groups by, for example, taking the knee or wearing rainbow shoelaces.

