ST. JOSEPH -- After an extensive renovation, a 123-year-old building in downtown St. Joseph has a shiny new look and is ready for a brand new business. Shannon Wiger of Shannon Wiger & Co. bought the building at the corner of College Avenue and Minnesota Street last summer after noticing a "going out of business" sign in the window while playing with her kids across the street in the park. She tracked down the building's owner and convinced him to sell it to her, and then discovered it was built in 1898 as the Frank Timmers Saloon.