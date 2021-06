The Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals series was nothing more than a perfect weekend for one team. The Reds hit the ball very well; they pitched well enough to defeat their division foes in four straight. It marks the first time since 1990 that the Reds have swept the Cardinals in a four-game series. The starting rotation gave Cincinnati impressive innings, and for the most part, the bullpen did their job. Reds sluggers Jesse Winker and Nicholas Castellanos again led the offensive charge to get the team on the edge of the playoff picture two months through the season.