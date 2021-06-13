Djokovic Extends Big Titles Lead Over Nadal, Federer
Novak Djokovic extended his lead in the 'Big Titles' race on Sunday when he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to win his second Roland Garros title. The World No. 1 now has 60 'Big Titles', putting him three ahead of Rafael Nadal's 57. A 'Big Title' is a trophy at a Grand Slam championship, the Nitto ATP Finals, an ATP Masters 1000 tournament or an Olympic singles gold medal. This was Djokovic's 19th Grand Slam title, moving him to within one of his great rivals, Roger Federer and Nadal, who have 20 each.www.atptour.com