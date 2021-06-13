Cancel
Swiss snub synthetic pesticide ban plan

By Robin Millard, Agnès Pedrero
Phys.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwitzerland on Sunday rejected proposals that would have made it the first European country to ban synthetic pesticides following a bitterly fought campaign. Voters backed the government's call and rejected the two publicly proposed initiatives that would have changed the landscape for Swiss farming. A majority of both voters and...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticides#Un#Referendums#Economy And Society#European#Swiss#Amnesty International#Un#Afp#Covid Voting
