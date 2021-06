The Wimbledon draw ceremony was held on Friday, when Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer landed in opposite halves. As a result, a rematch of the historic 2019 final could take place on champion Sunday in a little more than two weeks’ time. Of course, there is a long way to go–especially for Federer–before that could come to fruition. The 39-year-old’s 2021 comeback has been a rocky one. Although he won three matches at the French Open, Federer lost right away in Geneva to Pablo Andujar and–in more concerning fashion–dropped his second grass-court match in Halle to Felix Auger-Aliassime.