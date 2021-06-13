'Harrowing experience' Crews use Jaws of Life to rescue dog stuck in 25-foot-long culvert

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — One family's beloved Australian Shephard is back in their arms after being stuck inside a mountain culvert for an unknown amount of time. North Carolina resident Becky Rowe Smith said her three-year-old dog Gracie somehow managed to crawl through a 25-foot-long, 15-inch-wide culvert in early June. She told News 13 she's not sure just how long Gracie was stuck inside the culvert, but that her other dog named Emmie helped her find the trapped dog.