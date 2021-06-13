Cradle to Stage Review: Geddy Lee and Mary Weinrib

The story of famed musician Geddy Lee begins with his mother, Mary Weinrib, without any doubt. After listening to the stories that Mary and her husband went through during WWII and the lengths that he took to find her again, there’s no doubt that fate is a fickle thing, but it’s still very real, despite coincidence and any other explanation that folks might want to interject with. The concentration camps that were prevalent in the days of the second world war were no joke, and many upon many people never left them on their feet. But listening to the story of how Mary and her husband met, how they reunited, and the fact that Geddy Lee and his siblings were regaled with the tales throughout their lives, it’s very easy to believe that some of the tales might have been exaggerated or embellished, it’s human nature after all, but the core story remained the same.