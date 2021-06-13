Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Cradle to Stage Review: Geddy Lee and Mary Weinrib

TVOvermind
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe story of famed musician Geddy Lee begins with his mother, Mary Weinrib, without any doubt. After listening to the stories that Mary and her husband went through during WWII and the lengths that he took to find her again, there’s no doubt that fate is a fickle thing, but it’s still very real, despite coincidence and any other explanation that folks might want to interject with. The concentration camps that were prevalent in the days of the second world war were no joke, and many upon many people never left them on their feet. But listening to the story of how Mary and her husband met, how they reunited, and the fact that Geddy Lee and his siblings were regaled with the tales throughout their lives, it’s very easy to believe that some of the tales might have been exaggerated or embellished, it’s human nature after all, but the core story remained the same.

www.tvovermind.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geddy Lee
Person
Dave Grohl
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cradle#Paramount
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Music
Related
Musicwcsx.com

Dave Grohl Says Nirvana Members Have Recorded New Music Together

Dave Grohl said that he and surviving Nirvana members Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear have gotten together for spontaneous jam sessions that resulted in recording new music. Grohl explained in a new interview how Novoselic, who is a pilot, will fly down on occasion to Los Angeles where he and Smear live. When that happens, the three musicians will jam if there’s an open studio nearby or if any instruments are around.
Rock Musicrushisaband.com

Updates and other random Rush stuff

Earlier this week Alex Lifeson surprised Rush fans by releasing two NEW instrumental tracks via his newly-minted official website at AlexLifeson.com, coinciding with the release of his new signature Epiphone Les Paul Standard Axcess guitar. As part of the website launch, he also kicked off an official Instagram page at @TheRealLerxst along with an official YouTube channel, where he debuted a video promoting his new signature guitar, with the 2 new tracks as background music, and which included some new home movie footage of Alex as a young teenager with his first guitar. The 2 new tracks are titled Kabul Blues and Spy House, and both are available for listening online via his website here. Andy Curran plays bass guitar on both tracks and David Quinton Steinberg was recruited for the drums on Spy House, but otherwise it's all Lerxst. Alex's new signature guitar is a modern take on the classic Les Paul as described in the press release:
TV & Videosrushisaband.com

Watch an extended clip from tomorrow's season finale of Dave and Virginia Grohl's From Cradle to Stage docu-series featuring Geddy Lee and mother Mary Weinrib

Geddy Lee and his mother Mary Weinrib will be featured in tomorrow's season finale of From Cradle to Stage - the Paramount Plus docu-series from Dave and Virginia Grohl based on Virginia's 2017 book of the same name. Paramount Plus released an extended clip from the episode earlier today where Geddy Lee talks about growing up as a child of Holocaust survivors. You can watch the clip below or on YouTube and stream the episode via Paramount Plus starting tomorrow at 3AM EST. From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars contains a chapter on Geddy Lee's mother Mary Weinrib, where Mary talks about what influenced Geddy to choose a musical career, and the prevalence of music in their family home. If you haven't read From Cradle to Stage yet, you can order your copy at this location.
Musicdebatepost.com

Geddy Lee (Rush) considered the greatest bassist of all time

Geddy Lee (center) has been named the greatest bassist of all time by Music Radar. Lee’s list includes a total of 30 musicians and has been voted on by the public. The web portal Music Radar He decided to hunt for the best musicians in the world, according to his readers. The aim is “to build the best band of all time, Frankenstein style” they affirm. The methodology to build such a list has been to ask its readers about the best musicians of the different decades (from the sixties to the last decade) categorizing them into singers, guitarists, drummers, bassists and keyboardists. These are the results of the bassist list.
MusicMusicRadar.com

Rush’s Geddy Lee and Neil Peart voted greatest rhythm section of all time

MusicRadar readers have voted Geddy Lee as the greatest bassist of all time, with the Rush frontman joining drummer Neil Peart on the hallowed pantheon of GOATs – and, by implication, proclaiming via democratic process that the Rush rhythm section is the greatest of all time. Of course, calling Lee...
MusicMusicRadar.com

5 reasons Rush's Geddy Lee is the greatest bassist of all time

You’ve selected Geddy Lee as the Greatest Bassist Of All Time in our GOAT Hunt poll. Just as in our recent GOAT Drummers poll, in which his Rhythm section partner Neil Peart triumphed, he easily took first place – there’s clearly a mood for Rush among MusicRadar’s readers. But what...
Musicwopular.com

Foo Fighters To Release Disco Album As The Dee Gees

Dave Grohl's band rename themselves the Dee Gees and cover five 1970s hits by the Gibb brothers. Foo Fighters become Dee Gees for disco album of Bee Gees covers. The Foo Fighters have become the Dee Gees for their new album (Picture: ) In a case of unexpected music news, the Foo Fighters have become the Dee Gees for their upcoming Bee Gees cover album. The ...
Musicaudioinkradio.com

Myles Kennedy, Review – ‘The Ides of March’ Brings Triumphant Guitars, Vocals

Review: Myles Kennedy is back with his sophomore solo album, “The Ides of March,” and the album features triumphant lead guitar work and strong vocals. Myles Kennedy needs no introduction. The talented vocalist divides his creative time between singing leads in Alter Bridge, singing and writing with Slash of Guns N’ Roses and working on his own solo music.
Musictribuneledgernews.com

Dave Grohl reveals Nirvana's humble goals for Nevermind success

Dave Grohl has admitted Nirvana's goals for 'Nevermind' were to emulate Sonic Youth and then buy their own apartments. The 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' rocker has opened up on the group's iconic 1991 record, and he was blown away when they turned up to record at Sound City. He told...
MusicGuitar Player

Nine Things That Guitarists Get Wrong About Guitars

Guitar tech Gary Brawer numbers Joe Satriani, Metallica, and Neal Schon among his clients. So it’s safe to say he knows his stuff. Lots of people come into his shop and ask him to perform misguided repairs they’ve heard about from friends or read about on the internet. Here, Brawer sets the record straight about guitarists’ biggest misconceptions.
Musicrushisaband.com

Alex Lifeson to appear at Sweetwater Music's 20th annual Gearfest

Sweetwater Music's 20th annual Gearfest will take place this coming Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26 as a virtual, online event, and Rush's Alex Lifeson was recently announced as one of the event's presenters. Just like last year, this year's event will take place exclusively online with a free livestream available at Sweetwater.com/GearFest. GearFest Online will feature a mix of online seminars, workshops, live performances, artist appearances, exclusive sales and over $50,000 in gear giveaways, and be packed with performances, panels, tutorials, expert advice, and more from a range of music icons, Grammy-winning artists and engineers. It's unclear what Alex Lifeson's exact role in the event will be or when he will appear, so stay tuned for more details. Earlier this week Lifeson surprised Rush fans by releasing two NEW instrumental tracks via his newly-minted official website at AlexLifeson.com, coinciding with the release of his new signature Epiphone Les Paul Standard Axcess guitar. Thanks to Scott R for the heads up.
Musicmyq105.com

Foo Fighters: Their Roaring MSG Comeback Featured Chapelle, Disco

During the Foo Fighters concert at Madison Square Garden last night, you could have easily have forgotten about the past year and a half. The sold-out show felt like pre-COVID times: a packed arena filled with people singing hit after hit along with Dave Grohl and company. There were some...
Music1057thexrocks.com

Anna’s Rock News Blah

Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. – Bob Seger says his touring days are almost certainly over. The singer said he couldn’t imagine going on tour without his close friend and saxophonist Alto Reed, who died last December after a battle with colon cancer. The 76-year-old Seger’s 2019 ‘Roll Me Away’ farewell tour earned over $100 million and was one of the most successful tours of that year. What artist do you most regret never getting to see live?
MusicAlternative Press

10 glam-rock artists from the 1970s who heralded the coming age of punk

Rock ‘n’ roll had, for the most part, lost its “roll” by 1970. It became rock music—self-serious, dour, pompous, filled with pretensions to being “art.” It ceased being fabulous teenage noise, filled with Chuck Berry’s playful swagger and Elvis’ hypersexualized pelvic thrust and rebel sneer. Kids wanted something loud and flashy, full of energy, something talking about the times, reflecting their frustrations and alienation from the straight world. They wanted sexy music full of loud guitars and thumping drums that confounded their parents and made them feel like kings and queens for a moment. They wanted tunes that sounded like they should be joyriding in a pink 1957 Cadillac, wearing a gold suit.