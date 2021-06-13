Cancel
Technology

Apple manipulated App Store search to favor its own apps over the competition

By Alan Friedman
Phone Arena
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 2019, after investigations done by the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, it appeared that Apple was ranking its own apps ahead of competitors' similar apps in the App Store search feature. This is an issue that lawmakers are seriously concerned with and it has been associated with other companies that sell their own products alongside third-party brands.

