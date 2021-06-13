Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Somerville Launches in 2022 for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

nichegamer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJumpship has announced Somerville launches in 2022 for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. While we now know Somerville launches in 2022 for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, the game will also be available via Xbox Game Pass.. Here’s a new trailer:

nichegamer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Xbox Series X#Somerville#Xbox Game Pass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

'Battlefield 2042' Announced For PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S And PC, Gets Dated, Pre-Order Gets You Beta Access - Screens & Trailer

Battlefield 2042 is a groundbreaking first-person shooter set to revolutionize the modern multiplayer sandbox. Powered by cutting-edge technology that pushes the capabilities of next generation hardware, the game drops players into a near-future, all-out-war experience that includes the franchise’s hallmark, game-changing destruction. Featuring matches filled with up to 128 players...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Oddworld: Soulstorm has been ranked on Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S

It is becoming a tradition. The agencies that classify games by age filter out versions of video games that have not yet been announced ahead of time. As Gematsu has detected, Oddworld: Soulstorm targets Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The title, which came out on PC and PlayStation consoles, has been classified by the ESRB in United States. At the moment, it has not been officially announced.
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

'Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Announced For PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S And PC - Trailer

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is an all-new, fantasy-fueled adventure set in an unpredictable world full of whimsy, wonder, and high-powered weaponry. In this epic high fantasy take on the looter shooter genre, players can create and customize their own multiclass heroes as they loot, shoot, slash, and cast their way through outlandish monsters and treasure-filled dungeons on a quest to stop the tyrannical Dragon Lord. Bullets, magic, and broadswords collide across a chaotic fantasy world brought to life by the utterly unpredictable Tiny Tina, who makes the rules, changes the world on the fly, and guides players on their journey.
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

'The Anacrusis' Is A Four-Player Co-Op Shooter For Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S And PC - Screens & Trailer

The Anacrusis is a four-player, cooperative first-person shooter set aboard a massive starship stranded at the edge of explored space. The Anacrusis is a four-player, cooperative first-person shooter set aboard a massive starship stranded at the edge of explored space. Team up with your friends in an infinitely-replayable fight against alien hordes to unlock perks, weapons, and new ways to play that you can share with your team!
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

'Jurassic World Evolution 2' Announced For PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S And PC, Planned For Later This Year - Screens & Trailer

Based on Universal Pictures’ film franchise, Jurassic World Evolution 2 builds upon the dinosaur park management simulation, offering players a thrilling front seat as they take charge of their own Jurassic World park. With a brand-new immersive narrative campaign voiced by cast members from across the Jurassic World film franchise,...
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Paradox Error Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Adapt and overcome glitches in an ever-changing digital world! Paradox Error is a surreal take on the scrolling platformer format, combining minimalistic black-and-white presentation with self-aware, fourth wall breaking design. Glitches are intentionally integrated, allowing the player to cheat death, open new areas by triggering bugs or leap off of UI elements as if they’re part of the stage. The title screen’s main menu acts as a respawn hub, cursors may appear as enemies or helpful guides, graphical errors obscure parts of the screen and the player’s character explodes into pixels upon death. To survive, you’ll have to quickly identify which portions of the screen can be reached, which pixels can be touched and which ones are simply background art. Adapt as gameplay suddenly shifts to a different perspective or requires interaction with a glitched object to proceed. At its core, Paradox Error is an ever-changing environmental puzzle where you’re expected to die repeatedly and use those failures to inform further attempts, until the goal is eventually within reach. Decidedly hardcore in difficulty but fair enough to encourage repeated play, this is an exercise in trial-and-error, where determination becomes its own reward.
Agriculturemajornelson.com

Peepaw’s Farm Is Now Available For Windows 10, Xbox One, And Xbox Series X|S

Peepaw's Farm is the ULTIMATE way to experience life as a farmer that hates farming. Get your hands dirty, feed your ungrateful pig, and grab your eggplant - all in a day's work. BITE-SIZED Enjoy the 10-minute story when it fits your day. HARD MODE Finishing the story is easy - Prove you're a mastermind by completing all of the challenges in ONE playthrough.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Enjoy 3 games from the NINJA GAIDEN series in this one title.　 Each title is still just as fun as you remember while providing the same high speed action of the original releases. Look forward to heated battles with fearsome opponents! In addition to Ryu Hayabusa, 4 other characters, Ayane, Rachel, Momiji, and Kasumi, are also playable. You can create a tag team with your favorite characters and freely swap out the playable character during battles. ※The heroines included in this title are the same as the original versions. In addition, the characters that are playable and scenes (modes) vary for each title. All of the previously released game modes and DLC costumes for each title are included in this one set. In addition to Ryu Hayabusa, each of the other characters also have many different costumes to choose from, allowing you to enjoy action packed battles in whichever outfit you prefer. ■Included Titles NINJA GAIDEN Σ NINJA GAIDEN Σ2 NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor's Edge NINJA GAIDEN Master Collection Digital Art Book & Soundtrack ■Deluxe Edition Additional Contents A Digital Art Book & Soundtrack that include visuals, still images, and music tracks from series history. ■Pre-Order Bonus This content is available with a 10% discount as a special pre-order offer. ※Online multiplayer is not available for the “TAG MISSIONS” in NINJA GAIDEN Σ2. ※The “Shadow of the world” “Clan battle” for NINJA GAIDEN 3 Razer's Edge is not included. 　Online multiplayer is not available for “ninja trials”. ※"NINJA GAIDEN Σ2" and "NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor's Edge" are also available in Traditional Chinese. ※We are also currently accepting pre-orders for the set "NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection". Be careful to avoid making a redundant purchase. ※Only Xbox One X, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S support 4K resolution. Xbox One S does not support 4K resolution.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

NASCAR Heat 5 – Ultimate Edition Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

The NASCAR Heat 5 - Ultimate Edition supplies you with all things NASCAR Heat 5! Ultimate Edition players will receive the Standard Edition game and all of our DLC packs from 2020 (July, August, September, October, Jimmie Johnson Pack, Playoff Pack, and December Pack) that feature new paint schemes, challenges, and more! You will also receive the Tony Stewart content that includes Tony as an option for the in-game spotter, an exclusive Career contract offer from Stewart-Haas Racing, and classic Tony Stewart paint schemes!
Video Gamesthisgengaming.com

Battlefield 2042 Reveal Trailer is Here; Launches on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC on October 22

Electronic Arts and developer DICE have announced Battlefield 2042 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC. The game will launch on all platforms on October 22. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will be priced at $59.99 while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions will be $69.99. There will also be a Gold Edition for $99.99 and an Ultimate Edition for $119.99 both of which will let you play the game starting on October 15. You can get the full details about what is included in each of those below.
Computerstechinvestornews.com

Best Xbox external HDD 2021: Expand your Xbox Series S and X or Xbox One

What's more annoying than having to delete a game before you wanted to? It's becoming all too common in this day and age for gamers to be forced into hard-drive[IMAGE]. Frankly, with the outlandish patch sizes deployed in recent times by the likes of Call of Duty: Warzone, you might just be updating a game, not even getting a new one, and still run out of space. An external hard drive can be a superb answer to that problem, letting you store potentially hundreds more games without needing to re-download them if you want to play. ...
FIFAjioforme.com

Return to the battlefield using PUBG Season 12 on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Stadia

You can praise as much as you like about the death of the battle royale genre, but Fortnite, Apex Legends, and even OG – PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) – In terms of numbers this wasn’t the case before, but the latter is still fighting the 12th season of content. Let’s take a look at what PUBG Season 12 introduces. Hopefully you can go back to the battlefield and seduce us …
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Sun Wukong VS Robot Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Get ready to run, jump, fight, and explore! Sun Wukong VS Robot is a mini retro pixel metroidvania game inspired by old-school classics. Sun Wukong has awakened. Our hero appears at the center of a mechanical maze and is holding the weapon from his legends. However, he is imprisoned by a mind locker that has been put on his head. To regain his freedom, Wukong must defeat the four robots. Features: * Classic platformer mechanics. * Unlock abilities using experience points. * 3 upgradeable skills. * Side-scrolling maze with many rooms.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Forza Horizon 5 Announced for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, Launches November 9 - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer Playground Games have announced Forza Horizon 5 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. It will launch on November 9. Today, we showcased how Forza Horizon 5 is powered by Xbox Series X|S, where you lead breathtaking expeditions across Mexico with its striking contrast and beauty in hundreds of the world’s greatest cars. Discover living deserts, lush jungles, historic cities, hidden ruins, pristine beaches, vast canyons, and a towering snow-capped volcano—the highest point ever in a Horizon game.