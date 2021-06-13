Cancel
SOCCER: Sockers FC earn shutout road victory to stay unbeaten

Sockers FC's Halil Yilmaz celebrates after scoring a first half goal against Irving FC in a National Premier Soccer League Lone Star Conference match June 5 at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland. (Chris Amaya|Odessa American)

FORT WORTH Sockers FC maintained their unbeaten record on the season thanks to a 1-0 victory over the Fort Worth Vaqueros Saturday.

The only goal of the match came in the 35th minute when Halil Yilmaz scored off an assist from Marvin Putu.

The Sockers (4-0-2 overall, 14 points) took over first place in the National Premier League Soccer standings ahead of the Denton Diablos, who they played to a 2-2 draw Thursday in Denton.

Sockers FC returns home to face the Laredo Heat at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland.

