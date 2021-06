Today's Wholesome Direct event has now confirmed a release date for laid-back adventure game Lake. Lake is all about two weeks in the life of Meredith Weiss, who moves back to her hometown of Providence Oaks to stand in for her dad as the mail carrier. By the end of those two weeks, she'll have to decide whether to head back to her life in the city and her career at a software company, or to stay in Providence Oaks. Lake is a story-rich game, shaped by your decisions. We recently had the chance to chat to co-game designer and lead writer Jos Bouman, so if you're looking for more Lake info, check out our Xbox Exclusives Spotlight on Lake.