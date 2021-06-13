Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Odessa, TX

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes assistant coach Skidmore hired at Williams College

By OA Sports
Posted by 
Odessa American
Odessa American
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uKj4a_0aTD5utx00
Odessa Jackalopes assistant coach Nate Skidmore (left) and head coach Jason Fortier (right) look on in the first period of the Jackalopes' home-opener against the Amarillo Bulls Nov. 6, 2020 at Ector County Coliseum. (Michael Bauer|Odessa American)

The Odessa Jackalopes will be looking for a new assistant coach next season as Nate Skidmore was hired as the new assistant coach at Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

The team announced the move on Sunday.

Williams College competes as an NCAA Division III school.

Skidmore was an assistant for head coach Jason Fortier during the 2020-21 season, coaching the defensemen and goaltenders. He also served as the team’s head coach for seven games after Fortier was suspended during the season.

Skidmore had spent the 2019-20 season as a volunteer assistant coach at Division I Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y.

Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
780
Followers
184
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
City
Williamstown, MA
City
Skidmore, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Texas College Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts College Sports
Odessa, TX
College Sports
City
Troy, TX
Odessa, TX
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Williams College#Hockey#Odessa College#Ncaa Division Iii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
Related
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Tropical Storm Claudette batters Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Claudette is battering the Gulf Coast on Saturday. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has been putting out warnings since Friday for Alabama, Florida and Mississippi, with Saturday morning’s warning saying the tropical storm watch will now also include North Carolina. “Claudette is expected to produce heavy rainfall and...