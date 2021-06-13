NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes assistant coach Skidmore hired at Williams College

Odessa Jackalopes assistant coach Nate Skidmore (left) and head coach Jason Fortier (right) look on in the first period of the Jackalopes' home-opener against the Amarillo Bulls Nov. 6, 2020 at Ector County Coliseum. (Michael Bauer|Odessa American)

The Odessa Jackalopes will be looking for a new assistant coach next season as Nate Skidmore was hired as the new assistant coach at Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

The team announced the move on Sunday.

Williams College competes as an NCAA Division III school.

Skidmore was an assistant for head coach Jason Fortier during the 2020-21 season, coaching the defensemen and goaltenders. He also served as the team’s head coach for seven games after Fortier was suspended during the season.

Skidmore had spent the 2019-20 season as a volunteer assistant coach at Division I Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y.