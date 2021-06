Solar Heat and Electric is the oldest and best known designer and installer of solar systems in Nebraska (with many projects in Iowa, as well). This visionary organization began with solar thermal and energy conservation way back in 1983. Solar electric which now dominates the national and regional solar market was added as the technology matured. With 30 years’ experience, Solar Heat and Electric has perfected the process of installing solar panels precisely and efficiently. They can scale up or down, serving any size facility from residential to commercial or even utility.