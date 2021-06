16 years is a lot of time by any metric, but especially in the world of video games. The industry has dramatically changed since the original release of Psychonauts and our standards for platforming in games along with it. But fear not, for developer Double Fine has been hard at work trying to ensure Psychonauts 2 will be up to the challenge of competing with 2021’s contemporary platforming experiences. Here’s how Raz’s new adventure will take the best parts of the original experience and modernize them for a new era of games.