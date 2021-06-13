See the world again, all in one place, at Dubai's Expo

Alila Hinu Bay is the second Alila branded property in the country, strengthening Hyatt’s luxury lifestyle and wellbeing offering in the region. The 112-key hotel includes 16 villas and is nestled on a secluded beachfront in Oman’s southwest region of Dhofar. The untouched area is best known for its lush landscapes, cool summers, and it is within easy driving distance from Salalah International Airport. Between Samhan mountain and the blue waters of the Arabian Sea, Alila Hinu Bay caters to well-traveled guests seeking reflection and impactful connections. Along with the breath-taking scenery, the area is known for its rich Bedouin traditions and the renowned warmth of Omani hospitality. Combined with a personalized experience that is crafted for each guest, travelers can expect to be immersed in authentic yet bespoke journeys tailored to their preferences and interests.