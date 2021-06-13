See the world again, all in one place, at Dubai's Expo

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / The Expo 2020 Dubai and its Official Premier Partner Terminus Group participated in the Pujiang Innovation Forum, a prestigious event under the slogan of 'Innovation, for a better life', co-sponsored by the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People's Republic of China and the Shanghai Municipal People's Government. Wang Zhigang, Minister of Science and Technology of China, Li Qiang, Secretary of Shanghai Municipal Committee, and Gong Zheng, Mayor of Shanghai, all attended the Forum and met with the guests from the country of honour: HE Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, the UAE Ambassador in China, HE Rashed Alqemzi, Consul General of the UAE in Shanghai and their colleagues. The meeting was held to discuss the work progress on the Expo 2020 Dubai and the arrangement of the upcoming six-months-long grand event.