See the world again, all in one place, at Dubai's Expo

By Robert Silk
travelweekly.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Covid-19 pandemic is easing in many regions, but traveling the world is much more complicated than it was just 18 months ago. Fortunately, beginning this fall, Expo 2020 in Dubai will offer an option that won't require an endless stream of health declarations and long airport processing lines. The...

www.travelweekly.com
#Arts#The World S Fair#American#Japanese#Arabic#Expo
Worlddallassun.com

Dubai real estate to see big boom on the back of Expo 2020

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Last few months have seen increased movement of people to Dubai, because of the way the authorities have controlled the pandemic there. The city is even witnessing an increasing number of investors from India expressing interest in coming and opening their business in the...
Worlddallassun.com

The Expo 2020 Dubai joined Hands with Terminus Group at the Pujiang Innovation Forum, a showcase of Cutting-Edge Innovative Technologies

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / The Expo 2020 Dubai and its Official Premier Partner Terminus Group participated in the Pujiang Innovation Forum, a prestigious event under the slogan of 'Innovation, for a better life', co-sponsored by the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People's Republic of China and the Shanghai Municipal People's Government. Wang Zhigang, Minister of Science and Technology of China, Li Qiang, Secretary of Shanghai Municipal Committee, and Gong Zheng, Mayor of Shanghai, all attended the Forum and met with the guests from the country of honour: HE Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, the UAE Ambassador in China, HE Rashed Alqemzi, Consul General of the UAE in Shanghai and their colleagues. The meeting was held to discuss the work progress on the Expo 2020 Dubai and the arrangement of the upcoming six-months-long grand event.
Economyconceptcarz.com

The beauty of sustainable mobility with Maserati to the Italian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Beauty and sustainable mobility will travel onboard with Maserati to the Italian Pavilion at Expo Dubai 2020. The sponsorship with Maserati will enrich the story of our Country and its wonders to an international audience visiting the Italian Pavilion during the six months of Expo - the first major global post-pandemic event - promoting those values of development and sustainable mobility that characterize its participation in the Exhibition.
WorldPosted by
CNN

How Expo 2020 in Dubai is highlighting women in society

Reem Al Hashimy, the UAE’s Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Cyrille Vigneron, the Chief Executive Officer at Cartier, speak to Becky Anderson ahead of the launch of the Women’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai. They talk about how it’s going to tribute to women’s role in society.
Middle Eastfranchising.com

Alila Hinu Bay Opens to Guests in Oman

Alila Hinu Bay is the second Alila branded property in the country, strengthening Hyatt’s luxury lifestyle and wellbeing offering in the region. The 112-key hotel includes 16 villas and is nestled on a secluded beachfront in Oman’s southwest region of Dhofar. The untouched area is best known for its lush landscapes, cool summers, and it is within easy driving distance from Salalah International Airport. Between Samhan mountain and the blue waters of the Arabian Sea, Alila Hinu Bay caters to well-traveled guests seeking reflection and impactful connections. Along with the breath-taking scenery, the area is known for its rich Bedouin traditions and the renowned warmth of Omani hospitality. Combined with a personalized experience that is crafted for each guest, travelers can expect to be immersed in authentic yet bespoke journeys tailored to their preferences and interests.
Immigrationalbuquerqueexpress.com

Dubai Airport sees 8% jump in passengers in 2021

Officials at Dubai International Airport are hoping for a "flood" of travelers as the coronavirus pandemic lessens worldwide. Officials have expressed their hope that traffic at Dubai International Airport will increase 8 percent to 28 million passengers this year as demand increases. Due to the worldwide pandemic, passenger traffic at...
LifestyleTravelPulse

The World's Most Expensive Cities for Five-Star Hotels

It's no secret that staying in a five-star hotel isn't cheap but travelers might be surprised to learn just how expensive it can get in some marquee destinations around the world. LuxuryHotel.com recently analyzed Euromonitor's Top 100 City Destinations using Booking.com to discover how many hotels there are in each city, and of those how many are five-star hotels. Here are the cities with the highest average nightly rate in 2021.
Businesscrfashionbook.com

Cartier Stands Up For Women at the Expo 2020 in Dubai

Cartier has always empowered women as corporate citizens in inspiring women for the future of the world. They have worked with women in backgrounds from work education to social entrepreneurship around the world. Cartier runs the Cartier Women's Initiative to pull women out of their vulnerability, and elevating the world by bringing back dignity to all vulnerable communities. It was founded in 2006, with the original intention to help women run and owned businesses around the world with strong sustainable, social or environmental impact. Now there are prize categories in science and technology to support women in STEM to gain the necessary capital and leadership skills.
Lifestylebusinesstraveller.com

Radisson debuts in Djibouti, East Africa

Radisson Hotels has announced the signing of Radisson Hotel Djibouti. Scheduled to open in 2024, the 144-key hotel is located close to the Djibouti International Airport. Other key infrastructures nearby include the Djibouti Port, Djibouti Free Zone, international headquarters, shopping malls, and the seaside. The hotel will comprise standard rooms...
Relationship Advicetripfore.com

11 Best Places To Celebrate Your Birthday in Dubai For Couple

Dubai is not only a haven for those in want of journey or out-of-the world thought of diversion, it encompasses a soft spot for those enamored too! Treat your partner with the astonishing skylines, breath-taking waves, tickle your taste-buds with authentic delicacies, or simply discover the exotic desert exhaustive. There’s...
Wilton, CTconnecticutmag.com

Travel tips for getting away this summer — and beyond

Maybe you’ve already taken an international vacation this summer. But if you’re on the fence about traveling overseas or still in the planning stages, we have some tips and ideas for you. We checked in with Dan Mahar for his outlook on global travel in his role as CEO of Tauck, the Wilton tour operator which is approaching a century in business. Tauck emphasizes experiences in its tour destinations, including itineraries pegged to themes developed in the documentaries of Ken Burns.
Middle Easttravelradar.aero

Dubai Airport’s Terminal One To Be Reignited

Dubai Airports, the operator of Dubai International Airport (DXB) is due to reopen its Terminal One and Concourse D on 24 June 2021. The move has been prompted by an anticipation of a surge in air travel demand within the region and indeed worldwide. These facilities were last operational on 24 March 2021, after which point, air travel was temporarily suspended, because of the COVID-19 pandemic spreading throughout the world.
Lifestyleftnnews.com

Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket Reopens for Int'l Travelers

Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket, a luxurious beachfront resort on the northwest coast of Phuket, is set to reopen its doors on 1 July 2021 as part of Phuket’s unique Sandbox Programme. Phuket’s unique Sandbox Programme will allow vaccinated travellers from Thailand and overseas to visit the island and move around...
Travelgobnewsonline.com

Top 3 Best Dubai Hotels for summer vacations

Over the last decade, Dubai summer vacations have become the ‘thing to do‘. Such is the beauty of the Dubai experience that people of all walks of life and economic or social classes desire to have a feel of it for at least once in their lifetime. Accommodation is a...
WorldTravelDailyNews.com

Malta welcomes UAE travellers with weekly flights via Larnaca

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Malta is now offering quarantine-free travel for UAE residents, after Emirates has officially announced that it will resume three weekly services to Malta via Larnaca, Cyprus, starting the 14th of July 2021. Having established itself as a safe destination, with elaborate vaccination plans and a...
Middle EastTravelDailyNews.com

Top reasons to visit Dubai Marina in Winter

Activities can get busier in the months of January and February as it is around this time that the Dubai shopping festival draws in more visitors to the Marina Mall. The months of winter are the best times to visit Dubai for tourists, even though a month like January is the coldest for most people it may still feel like summertime back at home. The temperature range is usually 19°C to 20°C which should really feel warm enough for most people.
Middle EastThe media Line.org

Ensō Education Institute at Dubai World Expo Planning Session

Sat, Jun 19, 2021 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7) June 19 / July 17 / August 21 at 12 noon – 1:30 pm Eastern Time. Join us for planning and informational sessions on the third Saturday of each month. Ensō Education Institute is planning an educators’...