Legend of Mana Remaster Animated Opening Movie Revealed

Helm Hammerhand is getting his closeup. Lord of the Rings fans certainly know of whom we speak! For everyone else, here’s what we mean. Hammerhand was the ninth King of Rohan, a human of superior strength who fought barehanded, and the namesake of the formidable fortress that bears his name, Helm’s Deep. And now he’ll stand front and center in The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, a just-announced animated feature from New Line and Warner Bros. Animation. Kenji Kamiyama, the Japanese writer-director-animator of such anime fare as Ghost in the Shell SAC_2045, Ultraman, and several Cyborg 009 iterations, is confirmed to direct. To be clear, the project bears no connection to Amazon Prime’s upcoming live-action series, The Lord of the Rings, which is in production now. In fact, The War of the Rohirrim takes place more than 250 years before the events of The Lord of the Rings.