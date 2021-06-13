Cancel
Legend of Mana Remaster Animated Opening Movie Revealed

By Brandon Orselli
nichegamer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix has shared the new Legend of Mana remaster animated opening movie, an entirely new animated intro for the classic game remaster. Here’s the new Legend of Mana remaster animated opening movie. Here’s a rundown on the Legend of Mana remaster new details and English screenshots:. Legend of Mana...

nichegamer.com
E3 2021: Legend of Mana – New Opening Cinematic Video Released

SQUARE ENIX has released a video trailer showing off the opening for their upcoming Legend of Mana remaster. The video features the full remastered opening and you can check it out down below. Don’t forget that Legend of Mana will be releasing digitally for Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PC via Steam, later this month on June 24th. The game will cost you $29.99. SQUARE ENIX also mentions that anyone who purchases on PS4 before July 23rd, will receive an early purchase reward which includes ten avatars, in addition to a custom Legend of Mana theme for their system. And early purchasers on Steam will get a wallpaper.
Legend Of Mana Opening Cinematic Introduces The Game’s Cast

Square Enix has shared the opening cinematic for Legend of Mana, which will release on Nintendo Switch later this month. Coming to Europe for the first time, this fourth entry in the Mana franchise sees you set out on a journey to discover the mystical Mana Tree that the game’s protagonist saw in a dream, only to soon discover that the world map is empty.
Take a Look at the Brand New Opening Cinematic for Legend of Mana

Legend of Mana is just a little over a week away and as we get closer the new little things we see are ever so exciting. The latest isn’t anything having to do with new gameplay but we did get an entirely new animated cinematic that will be the opening for the title. Enjoy a look at the characters, enemies and adorable monsters that will be fought and befriended along the journey to saving the world.
Legend of Mana Comes to Switch June 24th

A HD remaster of the 1999 game is coming to Switch later this month. During Square Enix’s E3 presentation, it was revealed the fourth entry of Trials of Mana series is receiving an HD remaster that includes a few new features. These include the ability to turn off enemy encounters, and the never-before released mini-game “Ring Ring Land”.
