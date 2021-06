PM Studios and Skrollcat Studios have revealed an August launch date for their magical new adventure. Anybody checking out the recent Wholesome Direct live streams might have noticed the latest adorable title from PM Studios and the publisher took the time to confirm that anybody interested in this journey of discovery can pick it up on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox on 24 August. The news comes alongside an RRP of $14.99 for digital copies of the upcoming game, while a physical version of Hoa will hit shelves at roughly $39.99, and will bundle in a voucher for the digital soundtrack.