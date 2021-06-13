Cancel
Marvel's Avengers: War for Wakanda expansion gets E3 trailer

By Tom West
trueachievements.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Square Enix Presents E3 show gave us a closer look at the king himself, Black Panther. Here's how he'll look when he joins Marvel's Avengers in the War for Wakanda expansion. Black Panther joins the Marvel's Avengers roster later this year, and in a new trailer showcased at the...

