Call of Duty 2021 won't be at E3 2021, but will likely reveal itself in some form during a massive Warzone integration event, reports VGC. Call of Duty 2021 reportedly has a working title of Call of Duty: Vanguard and is set during WW2, an era we haven't seen from developer Sledgehammer Games since 2017. Unlike Black Ops Cold War, which was developed by Treyarch, Call of Duty 2021 and Call of Duty: Warzone will both be powered by the Modern Warfare engine, which will make the integration of the two games easier. According to VGC, this means a massive WW2 integration is coming down the pipe for Warzone, including an "entirely new Warzone map" that will coincide with the release of Vanguard.