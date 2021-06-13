Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy confirmed with October release date
Marvel's Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy was announced during the Square Enix Showcase as a single-player, story-driven action-adventure game. "This is a fresh take on the Guardians, with an original story," the dev team says. "Star-Lord and his crew have been together for less than a year. Guess what happened while they were looking for a valuable monster to catch? They triggered a chain of catastrophic events. No big deal."www.trueachievements.com