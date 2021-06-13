Cancel
Video Games

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy confirmed with October release date

By Heidi Nicholas
trueachievements.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel's Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy was announced during the Square Enix Showcase as a single-player, story-driven action-adventure game. "This is a fresh take on the Guardians, with an original story," the dev team says. "Star-Lord and his crew have been together for less than a year. Guess what happened while they were looking for a valuable monster to catch? They triggered a chain of catastrophic events. No big deal."

www.trueachievements.com
Video GamesOverclockers Club

Square Enix Reveals Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters, and More at E3

The E3 news continues with Square Enix brought multiple titles with it, including an exclusive look at Babylon's Fall from PlatinumGames. In this game you will play as a Sentinel, a powerful warrior that will enter the Tower of Babylon with up to three friends, trying to overcome its challenges. Each Sentinel has a special piece of equipment called Gideon Coffins that can allow you to wield not only one weapon in each hand, but an additional two for a total of four, increasing the variation available for your strategies. The trailer is behind an age gate, so you will need to log into YouTube to view it, but here is a link: BABYLON'S FALL | E3 2021 Trailer.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Cover Reveal – Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy

When I learned Eidos-Montreal was working on a Guardians of the Galaxy game, I assumed the superhero team dynamic would lead to a cooperative or multiplayer experience, much like Crystal Dynamics’ take on The Avengers. That surprisingly isn’t the case. Eidos Montreal is sticking to the script it knows well. From Thief to Deus Ex, this development studio has proved it knows how to make riveting single-player experiences that are backed by meaningful player choice. That’s exactly what Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is.
TV SeriesCollider

'Locke and Key' Season 2 Release Date Confirmed for October, New Images Tease More Magic and Horror

Netflix revealed Season 2 of Locke and Key, the successful adaptation of the comic book series of the same name from writer Joe Hill and artist Gabriel Rodriguez, will premiere this October. The announcement was made by the shows’ cast during Geek Week, Netflix’s five-day virtual fan event. Besides revealing the release date of Locke and Key Season 2, the video published on Netflix’s Twitter account also shows the first images of the upcoming season.
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

Eidos Montreal’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Game Looks Worryingly Similar To Marvel’s Avengers

Back in August 2020, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics introduced to the world their vision of Marvel’s Avengers, the live-service game that brought everyone’s favourite heroes to life. Unfortunately, it was a less-than-stellar affair, and fans are still forgivably disgruntled today. Now, Eidos Montreal is taking a swing with the newly revealed Guardians of the Galaxy at E3 2021. Cue the uncertainty and fear.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy”: Star-Lord hechtet ins Action-Adventure

The development studio Eidos-Montréal presented its new title at E3: “Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy” is a colorful action-adventure game that apparently emphasizes humor. Players control the comics and Marvel films well-known “Star-Lord”, who should always fight alongside his Guardian comrades. The developer studio from Canada, which belongs to Square...
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Guardians of the Galaxy game launches on Xbox, PlayStation and PC October 26th

Marvel and Square Enix have announced that its new Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series game will be launching on the box One, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 4, PS5 and PC on October 26th. To wet your appetite ahead of its launch develop and team have released a new reveal trailer providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the storyline, graphics and game mechanics. Developed by Eidos-Montreal, the core Guardians team will consist of your favourite characters including Star-Lord, Drax, Rocket Racoon, Gamora, and Groot and will feature an original story unrelated to the movies.
Video GamesDestructoid

Guardians of the Galaxy will bring mixtape action to Nintendo Switch in October

During today’s Nintendo Direct presentation, Square Enix revealed that a cloud-run edition of its just-revealed Guardians of the Galaxy game will be coming to Nintendo Switch. Join Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Groot, and Rocket, as they face off against all manner of rogues and alien terrors from across the stars. Just remember to bring your best ‘choons to the battle.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Square Enix Announces Life is Strange Trilogy, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for Switch

Square Enix today announced a trio of games for Nintendo Switch, including the recently announced Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Square Enix is bringing some heavy hitters to the Nintendo Switch this year. First up, the entire Life is Strange franchise is coming to Switch. The third entry, Life is Strange: True Colors launches on September 10 alongside other platforms. Meanwhile, the Life is Strange Remastered Collection will launch later this year on Switch.
Video GamesComicBook

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Developers on Tackling Space's Most Dangerous Misfits

In case you missed it, Square Enix and Eidos-Montreal officially announced Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy today as part of its E3 2021 games showcase. It's set to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC later this year on October 26th. Prior to the official reveal, ComicBook.com had the opportunity to speak with Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy senior producer Olivier Proulx and executive narrative director Mary DeMarle all about the video game, how the developer came to be working with space's most dangerous misfits, and more.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Square Enix reveal Guardians of the Galaxy game at E3 – Gameplay, release date, more

Coming off the release of Marvel’s Avengers earlier in 2020, Square Enix is back again but this time around will feature a different crew from the Marvel universe. While there was a lot to talk about on the first two days of E3 2021, from our first look at the brand new Avatar game being developed to Ubisoft Massive, to more news on the upcoming Halo title, Square Enix brought out a massive announcement.
Video GamesIGN

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Devs On Demo Breakdown and What Songs to Expect on The Awesome Mix

Showtime, a-holes! Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game is coming and IGN's Joshua Yehl gets the scoop from Eidos Montreal executives Mary DeMarle and Jean-François Dugas, along with Bill Roseman, VP of Creative from Marvel Games about what to expect from this new title about Star-Lord and the gang. Also, what songs should players expect in the game's Awesome Mix and how much will the game version match the Guardians of the big screen? The Marvel and Eidos Montreal devs break it down.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Rumor: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’s Drax is more badass than MCU version

After being revealed at the Square Enix E3 conference, if rumors are correct the Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy game Drax may be even more of a badass than the MCU movie version. According to a possibly leaked GOTG game character sheet, Drax single-handedly beat the mad Titan Thanos in a fight and won. This may possibly hint at a Guardians of the Galaxy Thanos appearance if the documents are genuine.
Video GamesVentureBeat

Guardians of the Galaxy: How to balance gameplay, humor, and a good story

Eidos Montreal took the wraps off the video game version of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy this week at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). It debuts October 26 as a single-player adventure where you play as Star-Lord, and you have to learn to work together with ragtag group of Groot, Drax, Gamora, and Rocket Raccoon. The game is coming out on the PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, and Nintendo announced a Switch version is coming as well.