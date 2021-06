The first episode of Loki finally arrived on Disney+ this week, and it's already a hit with critics and fans alike. Currently, the movie has a 96% critics score and 85% audiences score on Rotten Tomatoes, and the show even had the most successful debut of any Marvel show on Disney+ so far. The show's cast and director have been busy doing interviews and sharing some fun information about the process. During a recent chat with Bustle, director Kate Herron revealed that Guardians of the Galaxy served as a "strong reference" for the series. The article made its way to Guardians of the Galaxy director, James Gunn, who posted about it on Twitter.