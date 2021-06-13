Cancel
Halo Infinite launches this holiday season, with a new tamagotchi friend

By Alice O'Connor
rockpapershotgun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft had say Halo Infinite would finally launch this year, and they're cutting it close. They announced today that Hinfinite will arrive this holiday season (November, that usually means) with the first season of its free-to-play multiplayer and its not-free story campaign. Hinfinite's campaign continues the adventures of Torode-117, the Master Chef, with the fight against a spacegorilla who cuts a mean WWE promo. Oh, and he has a new tamagotchi.

www.rockpapershotgun.com
