Team Ninja is officially working on ‘a bold new vision for Final Fantasy’

Square Enix revealed today that they've brought back the Final Fantasy I collaboration event to War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. In case you happened to miss it the first time around, this is essentially a chance to take part in it again, but for a short amount of time and with a bit of a twist. The event will kick off on June 16th but will only be running until July 13th, during that time you can take part in all of the fun activities you had done so before as the game that started it all will be involved with special tasks, rewards, and characters to pick up along the way. But that's not all as they will also be running a special content between June 16th-22nd in which you could win a Samsung mobile device just by taking a quiz. We have the details for you below along with a trailer to show off everything coming to the game.