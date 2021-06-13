Cancel
Video Games

Team Ninja is officially working on ‘a bold new vision for Final Fantasy’

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix has announced Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, an action-adventure game developed by Nioh’s Team Ninja. The game, which is described as “a bold new vision for Final Fantasy”, will release on current and last-gen consoles as well as PC. A demo will be available on PlayStation 5...

Video GamesComicBook

New Final Fantasy E3 2021 Rumor Has Bad News Only

According to a new E3 2021 rumor, Final Fantasy isn't going to have the biggest presence. So far, we've heard conflicting reports about what's coming from Final Fantasy at E3 2021. And this week the conflicting reports about what fans should and shouldn't expect from the series and Square Enix's E3 2021 presser this Sunday have continued.
Video GamesKotaku

The Week In Games: Final Fantasy Rift

It’s the week before E3, so let’s look forward to some games we can actually play before we all get excited about games we can’t play yet. This week has a lot to look forward to, including Ratchet & Clank, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, and Guilty Gear Strive. Here are the video games coming out this week.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Final Fantasy VII Remake INTERmission

INTERmission is a short and sweet adventure that gives Yuffie her much-needed time in the spotlight. Yuffie's debut in the original Final Fantasy VII served as an optional bonus. Despite the character playing a major role within the universe her voluntary requirement left the young ninja on the sideline. With Final Fantasy VII Remake Yuffie gets to star i...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Final Fantasy I Collaboration Event Returns To War Of The Visions

Square Enix revealed today that they've brought back the Final Fantasy I collaboration event to War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. In case you happened to miss it the first time around, this is essentially a chance to take part in it again, but for a short amount of time and with a bit of a twist. The event will kick off on June 16th but will only be running until July 13th, during that time you can take part in all of the fun activities you had done so before as the game that started it all will be involved with special tasks, rewards, and characters to pick up along the way. But that's not all as they will also be running a special content between June 16th-22nd in which you could win a Samsung mobile device just by taking a quiz. We have the details for you below along with a trailer to show off everything coming to the game.
Video GamesTouchArcade

The New ‘Final Fantasy IV’ and ‘Final Fantasy III’ Updates with the 3D Remake Branding Raise Some Questions with E3 Soon

As anyone who has owned a premium mobile port by Square Enix on mobile knows, the company is very erratic with updates for most of its classic library. Some games are left broken for months while others are thankfully updated soon when an iOS update ships that breaks something. Over the years, Square Enix has brought a lot of classic Final Fantasy games to iOS and Android with mobile platforms getting them before consoles in some cases like Final Fantasy IX. The most recent release of Final Fantasy VIII Remastered is something a lot of people had been waiting to own on mobile for a while considering it was the only one missing from Final Fantasy to Final Fantasy IX. Final Fantasy IV ($14.99) is one of my favourite JRPGs of all time and I’ve always been hopeful that my favourite version of the game (the 2D one) gets brought over to modern platforms. After a surprise update last year, Square Enix pushed out updates to both Final Fantasy IV and Final Fantasy III on iOS and Android today with a small bit interesting change. Both games now have the icon and name indicate that they are a ‘3D Remake’. This has a few possible implications but doing this so close to E3 has me wondering about the various possibilities.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Square Enix renames the Final Fantasy mobile games hinting towards new releases

Two Final Fantasy mobile titles have had their app icons rebranded so that they now contain the phrase “3D Remake” in them. As spotted by @ShaunMusgrave on Twitter, the mobile versions of Final Fantasy 4 and Final Fantasy 3 have both been updated to include “3D Remake” in their title as well as a new banner on the app icon itself. This has led some to believe that more 3D Remakes or 2D versions of both games could be on the way soon. This change applies to both the iOS and Android versions of the games.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Here's a first look at Team Ninja's Final Fantasy spin-off Stranger of Paradise

Back in May, rumours began circulating that Square Enix was collaborating with Nioh developer Team Ninja on an action-focussed Final Fantasy spin-off titled Final Fantasy Origin. Well, it turns out those rumours weren't far off at all! Square has now officially unveiled Team Ninja's action-RPG Final Fantasy spin-off, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins.
Video Gamesnovacrystallis.com

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster officially announced for PC and mobile devices

Straight from the company’s E3 2021 livestream, Square Enix has announced a new remastered collection of classic Final Fantasy titles is coming soon for PC via steam and mobile devices. Titled ‘Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster‘, the collection will include all titles between Final Fantasy and Final Fantasy VI. Check out...
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

Final Fantasy 1-6 are being rereleased for new ‘pixel remaster series’

Square Enix announced that the first six mainline Final Fantasy games are getting remasters for Steam, Android, and iOS. The games will each be released individually as part of the “Pixel Remaster Series,” but Square Enix hasn’t shared release timing beyond the fact that they’re “coming soon.”. In a tweet,...
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Announced for PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC with 2022 Release; Team Ninja on the Project

During today’s Square Enix segment of E3 2021, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin was showcased at the show’s end. This title is a third-person action title set in the world and mythology of the very first Final Fantasy. Garland, the first title’s primary antagonist was shown to be present as well. The main character and his 2 companions seek to kill Chaos.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Final Fantasy Origin Announced

In 1987 the final touch was being put on a game that would help introduce the West to Japanese-style role-playing games of course we know its name was Fighting Fantasy. Oh, wait for a second, that name was already copyrighted. So they changed the name to Final Fantasy and the rest is history. Well now finally fantasy aims to return players to the world from whence it all started with Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Multiple Final Fantasy Mobile Games Receive New Trailers

After a thunderous show by Bethesda and Microsoft, it’s time to turn our gaze towards the Square Enix showcase. Square Enix gave fans an extended look for PlatinumGames’ Babylon’s Fall as well as a Guardians of the Galaxy video game showcase. In addition to this, 3 new trailers have been revealed for Square Enix’s darling franchise, Final Fantasy.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

A New Take On A Gaming Classic: Final Fantasy Origin Revealed

The Final Fantasy series defined a generation of gaming, constantly pushing the boundaries of graphics and storytelling through the medium of video games. Now, Square Enix have announced at their E3 presentation that they’ll be taking a new look at the roots of their smash-hit series with Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, a bold new take on the original Final Fantasy Game.