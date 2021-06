After The Fall is foremost about the co-op action in a hostile VR world full of undead, mutated, and twisted enemies while putting you into the action. But now more detail has been unearthed to get us even more excited about the action that is going to be coming our way. The place of the setting is 20 years after the apocalypse in the ice-covered ruins of Los Angeles in the 1980s. But this action is not to be taken lightly. You will have deadly weapons with devastating powers to help develop your combat style alone or up to three others to join in the fight. But this is not a fight that you and others can join just on one platform, this is a fight with anyone from PCVR to PlayStation VR to join in the action and help take out the snowbreed.