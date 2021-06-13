E3 2021: The First Six Final Fantasy Games Are Getting Remastered For PC and Mobile

As anyone who has owned a premium mobile port by Square Enix on mobile knows, the company is very erratic with updates for most of its classic library. Some games are left broken for months while others are thankfully updated soon when an iOS update ships that breaks something. Over the years, Square Enix has brought a lot of classic Final Fantasy games to iOS and Android with mobile platforms getting them before consoles in some cases like Final Fantasy IX. The most recent release of Final Fantasy VIII Remastered is something a lot of people had been waiting to own on mobile for a while considering it was the only one missing from Final Fantasy to Final Fantasy IX. Final Fantasy IV ($14.99) is one of my favourite JRPGs of all time and I’ve always been hopeful that my favourite version of the game (the 2D one) gets brought over to modern platforms. After a surprise update last year, Square Enix pushed out updates to both Final Fantasy IV and Final Fantasy III on iOS and Android today with a small bit interesting change. Both games now have the icon and name indicate that they are a ‘3D Remake’. This has a few possible implications but doing this so close to E3 has me wondering about the various possibilities.