E3 2021: The First Six Final Fantasy Games Are Getting Remastered For PC and Mobile
Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster is coming to Steam and Mobile, bringing remasters of the first six original games in the legendary JRPG franchise. The upcoming 2D remasters will be released individually on PC via Steam as well as mobile devices, starting with Final Fantasy I through Final Fantasy VI. The remasters aren't bringing modern graphics to the game, rather simply remastering the pixel 2D art already on full display from the series' origins.www.mmorpg.com