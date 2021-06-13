Halo Infinite releases in Holiday 2021, gets E3 2021 single-player & multiplayer trailers

Microsoft had a lot to show at its Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase on June 13. It was a particularly meaningful day for Halo fans, as the wait for Infinite has been a long one to say the least. During the event developer 343 Industries finally showed off the multiplayer for Halo Infinite along with a short campaign trailer featuring the Chief and a familiar artificial intelligence. However, the multiplayer was definitely the star of today’s show, as there was far more new content on display in that trailer. We’ve now picked through the Halo Infinite multiplayer reveal second by second to find everything hidden in it. Here’s what we found.