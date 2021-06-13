Cancel
Halo Infinite releases in Holiday 2021, gets E3 2021 single-player & multiplayer trailers

By John Papadopoulos
Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has announced that Halo Infinite will release in Holiday 2021. Moreover, the company released the game’s E3 2021 single-player and multiplayer trailers. Halo Infinite PC promises to offer a buttery smooth experience on mouse and keyboard. The game will support most ultrawide aspect ratios (21:9, 32:9 and beyond), will have advanced graphics settings, and will offer cross-play and cross-progression.

