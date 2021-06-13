Cancel
Halo Infinite's Big Team Battle mode will have 24 players, making it the largest yet

By Brendan Lowry
windowscentral.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the reveal of Halo Infinite's multiplayer gameplay at the Xbox E3 2021 show, 343 Industries announced in a blog post that Halo Infinite's Big Team Battle (BTB) mode will have 24 players (12 per team) in each match, up from previous iterations that had 16. This means that Halo Infinite's BTB will be the largest one in the Halo franchise's history, and paired with all of Halo Infinite's crazy weapons and abilities, it's sure to be a sloppy and chaotic good time.

