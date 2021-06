Forza Horizon 5 is officially on the way, and we won't have to wait long to rev up our engines and get stuck into some next-gen racing goodness. Set to release on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on November 9, 2021, the next entry in Playground Games' iconic racing series will take us to Mexico in what is said to be the biggest and most diverse open-world in the franchise so far. From gorgeous vistas that will take full advantage of the Xbox Series X's hardware, to all new features and a campaign to steer your way through, there's a lot to get excited about. We've gathered together the most exciting highlights from the recent reveal during the Xbox E3 2021 showcase.