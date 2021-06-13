An official overview of Halo Infinite's multiplayer is premiering on June 14

Xbox revealed at the Xbox & Bethesda E3 Showcase today our first look at Halo Infinite multiplayer with a reveal trailer. It’s launching at the same time as the single-player campaign, with a vague release date of “holiday 2021.” We saw two teams battling with varied loadouts of guns, grenades, and just all the general craziness that is a Halo multiplayer match. We also saw gameplay from both Arena and Big Team Battle. In addition to the multiplayer, we got another story trailer for Halo Infinite, with Master Chief confronting not-Cortana and a very pretty panorama of the game’s open world. We don’t have a more definite release date for either the single-player or the multiplayer than that “holiday 2021.”