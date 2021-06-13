An official overview of Halo Infinite's multiplayer is premiering on June 14
After Halo Infinite's multiplayer gameplay was revealed at the Xbox E3 2021 show, an upcoming video was spotted on the official Halo YouTube channel. This video is titled "Halo Infinite | Multiplayer Overview" and the description states that the video will help fans "Learn more about this brand new chapter of multiplayer Halo. The team at 343 Industries tell more about the updated sandbox, how they're building a modern legacy, and what they're focusing on for the free-to-play experience."www.windowscentral.com