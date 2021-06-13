Cancel
Technology

An official overview of Halo Infinite's multiplayer is premiering on June 14

By Brendan Lowry
windowscentral.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Halo Infinite's multiplayer gameplay was revealed at the Xbox E3 2021 show, an upcoming video was spotted on the official Halo YouTube channel. This video is titled "Halo Infinite | Multiplayer Overview" and the description states that the video will help fans "Learn more about this brand new chapter of multiplayer Halo. The team at 343 Industries tell more about the updated sandbox, how they're building a modern legacy, and what they're focusing on for the free-to-play experience."

www.windowscentral.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiplayer#Free To Play#Industries
