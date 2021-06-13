Cancel
Family Relationships

Jon Gosselin Admits He's 'Hopeful' To Reunite With His Other 6 Children As Father's Day Approaches

By Lanae Brody
Hollywood Life
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Gosselin reeals why he still holds out hope to one day be reunited with his 6 children, whom he remains estranged from, in this EXCLUSIVE new interview. Jon Gosselin, 44, is a hands-on dad as he continues to have full custody of daughter Hannah Gosselin, 16, and brother Collin, 16. Despite the fact that his kids live apart from him and their siblings, he’s hopeful to one day have a relationship again with his other 6 children. “I always have hope,” Jon told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on June 12 from his Pennsylvania home. “I hope one day maybe they just knock on my door or maybe drop me a line or text me. Something like that,” he pondered.

