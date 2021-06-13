Jon Gosselin Admits He’s ‘Hopeful’ To Reunite With His Other 6 Children As Father’s Day Approaches

Speaking up! Jessa Duggar, Joy-Anna Duggar and more members of the Duggar family haven’t hesitated to defend themselves against social media trolls. “Whenever I look at people who are super, super negative or super hateful in their comments, a lot of times they’re not real people in the sense that, like, it’s an account that has zero posts, zero followers created specifically for hating,” Jessa exclusively told Us Weekly in July. “We just have to remind ourselves, like, we don’t live for the appraisal of every single person out there. We love each other. We love our kids. We love God and we try to live our lives to please God. … You can’t please every single person out there.”