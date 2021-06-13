Cancel
Public Health

Navajo Nation finds 11 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Posted by 
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has reported 11 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths this weekend.

Tribal health officials issued a breakdown of the latest virus stats Sunday, which saw only two new cases but no deaths. There were nine new cases and six deaths on Saturday.

This brings the number of deaths on the Navajo Nation to 1,340. As of Friday, there have been 30,914 virus cases.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says residents must remain vigilant and not act like the pandemic is already over. He urged wearing masks, especially with the potential for virus variants to develop.

More than half of residents on the reservation that stretches into New Mexico, Arizona and Utah eligible to get vaccinated are fully vaccinated. Health facilities are offering vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment.

