Solanax is redefining the DeFi sector by solving DEX issues
San Francisco, California, 13 June 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Solanax, a Solana-based decentralized finance protocol, has launched and is currently conducting a private token sale, with an initial exchange offering (IEO) slated to launch on June 28th. The DeFi protocol sells its native tokens, $SOLD, to add resources to the project and accelerate its development. The private sale will end on June 25th, and the IEO will launch on June 28th.zexprwire.com