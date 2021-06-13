Solanax is redefining the DeFi sector by solving DEX issues

Decentralised Finance (DeFi) has exploded in the past 18 months, here is a beginner's guide from Coin Rivet's DeFi expert, Calvin Ebun-Amu DeFi is one of the main driving forces behind the cryptocurrency revolution. This may come as a surprise to many as it has not existed for a long time. Despite not existing for long, the technology continues to pour billions into the cryptocurrency markets. Some believe that the DeFi industry could be another bubble waiting to pop. Others believe that this is far from the truth.