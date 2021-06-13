Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Solanax is redefining the DeFi sector by solving DEX issues

zexprwire.com
 8 days ago

San Francisco, California, 13 June 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Solanax, a Solana-based decentralized finance protocol, has launched and is currently conducting a private token sale, with an initial exchange offering (IEO) slated to launch on June 28th. The DeFi protocol sells its native tokens, $SOLD, to add resources to the project and accelerate its development. The private sale will end on June 25th, and the IEO will launch on June 28th.

zexprwire.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
San Francisco, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defi#Censorship#Cex#Dex#Zexprwire#Ieo#Defi#The Solana Blockchain#Cex#Spl#Liq#Bridge#Possibilities#Media Contact Website
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Commodities & Futurecryptonews.com

SOLANAX Private Sale - World's Fastest Cross-Chain DEX On Blockchain

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. The cryptocurrency world is bombarded with an ever-increasing number of crypto coins or tokens every other day. It's difficult for crypto investors to keep track of all and choose the best one. If you are still indecisive, here is your chance to invest in the private sale of Solanax.
Marketscoinrivet.com

A Beginner’s Guide to DeFi: Ethereum Smart Contracts, Stablecoins, and Services

Decentralised Finance (DeFi) has exploded in the past 18 months, here is a beginner's guide from Coin Rivet's DeFi expert, Calvin Ebun-Amu DeFi is one of the main driving forces behind the cryptocurrency revolution. This may come as a surprise to many as it has not existed for a long time. Despite not existing for long, the technology continues to pour billions into the cryptocurrency markets. Some believe that the DeFi industry could be another bubble waiting to pop. Others believe that this is far from the truth.
Marketscybersecdn.com

Nft Secrets: How to Create Unusual Value and Make A Life Fortune With Non Fungible Tokens and Crypto Art? Discover Proven NFT Income Strategies Using Digital Assets and Blockchain for 2021

Secret Bitcoin Billionaire Paid 69 Million Dollars To Buy An “NFT!” – And How You Can Get Your Cut From This Booming Industry?. The world is going digitally. There is no doubt about that. And with a recent pandemic, the speed of this transition skyrocketed!. And NFT’s are one of...
Marketsheraldsheets.com

Cardano’s Technology Is Superior to Ethereum –Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings, the provider of independent, unbiased, trusted ratings of Stocks, Mutual Funds, Cryptocurrencies, ETFs, and Financial Institutions, has stated that Cardano (ADA), the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is superior to Ethereum, the largest smart contracts platform, in terms of technology. Weiss Ratings rated Cardano’s technology as “excellent” and...
Marketsdailyhodl.com

Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum – Value Drivers Advancing Blockchain Adoption

In addition to being a distributed database of records enabling digital innovation in the financial markets via cryptocurrency, blockchain technology has attracted the gaze of the business fraternity for quite some time now. In its basic form, blockchain already offers a secure record in the form of distributed ledgers, security via digital signatures, immutability as the consensus mechanism sets in and tokenization via cryptography.
Marketspublish0x.com

Blockchain: A Worldwide Revolution in Data and Value Transfer

Are you brand new to crypto and not sure where to begin to learn about it? Check out my intro to cryptocurrency post and my cryptocurrency blog to learn more about this fascinating new technology!. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies can be found everywhere these days. Your friends are investing...
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Operating Bitcoin with the Help of Blockchain

Cryptocurrency can be considered as a digital asset that is made or designed to perform digital transactions. These transactions include transferring and exchanging money, where people can keep tabs on their financial records and coin ownership. The thing that stands out regarding bitcoin is that it cannot be practically forfeited....
Marketsdiamandis.com

Disrupting Money? (Crypto & DeFi)

Bitcoin is completely reshaping our understanding and use of money. I recently held a Workshop on Bitcoin with two leaders of the cryptocurrency market: Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy and Bill Barhydt, CEO of Abra Capital. It was the most compelling and cogent discussion of “Why Bitcoin?” and the value...
Commodities & FuturePosted by
Coinspeaker

SOLANAX Private Sale Is On for World’s Fastest Cross-Chain DEX on Blockchain

Solanax is an automated market maker (AMM) based on the Solana blockchain, which is set to be a game-changer in the cryptocurrency world. The cryptocurrency world is bombarded with an ever-increasing number of crypto coins or tokens every other day. It’s difficult for crypto investors to keep track of all and choose the best one. If you are still indecisive, here is your chance to invest in the private sale of Solanax.
Marketscryptopotato.com

Solanax Launches Private Token Sale, IEO Starts on June 28

Solanax, a Solana-based DeFi protocol is currently conducting a private token sale that ends on the 25th of June. They are also aiming to proceed with an initial exchange offering (IEO) that is set to commence on the 28th of June. Solanax went live recently with their automated market maker...
Softwarecoinquora.com

How Layer 2 Is Primed To Solve Ethereum Scalability Issues

Layer 2 solutions aim to solve scalability and high transaction issues on Ethereum. CEO of Enya.ai Alan Chiu said scalability on Ethereum is already making headway. The Ethereum development team also scheduled network upgrade EIP-1559. In the blockchain world, one of the most anticipated developments in the industry is the...
Marketscryptonexa.com

Smart Contract Blockchains – Who Are Ethreum’s Main Competitors?

The crypto bull run is well underway and Ethereum has been performing remarkably in the past few weeks. After reaching a new all-time high above $2500, the smart contract blockchain has solidified its #2 spot by market cap. With Ethereum being recently added to Bitlevex, it’s will be interesting to...
Stockscryptofinancialtimes.com

DCG to Buy $50M in Shares of Grayscale’s Ethereum Classic Trust

Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of crypto asset manager Grayscale Investments, said it plans to purchase up to $50 million in shares of the latter’s Ethereum Classic Trust. According to the Monday announcement, DCG – which is also the parent company of CoinDesk – will fund the purchases...