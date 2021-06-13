Cancel
U.S. Politics

Federal Emergency Management Agency works with private sector in disaster response

govmatters.tv
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is working 121 major disasters. The pandemic has caused almost half of them. Emergencies like ransomware attacks and COVID vaccine distributions on top of prepping for hurricane and wildfire season all fall to FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, confirmed by the Senate on April 22.

