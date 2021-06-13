Federal Emergency Management Agency works with private sector in disaster response

Securing Identities, Credentials, and Access in Federal Government Agencies. Known as Federal Identity, Credential, and Access Management, FICAM is the U.S. government’s approach to Identity, Credential, and Access Management (ICAM). There are numerous federal laws, policies, and standards that influence the design of FICAM programs. One of these—the OMB 19-17 Memorandum—sets out the federal government’s position on identity, credential, and access management (ICAM) and issues multiple strategic goals for agencies to work towards. These goals are intended to modernize digital operations, thereby improving security and better serving citizens and partners. In this whitepaper, we’ll explore what OMB 19-17 means for your agency. Plus, we’ll discuss how an Okta and Amazon Web Services (AWS) partnership can help you to comply with FICAM requirements and perform at full potential.