Jack Grealish Says Jordan Henderson Has Helped Him 'Mature As A Player'

Jordan Henderson is a great professional and an even better person. In a recent interview, Jack Grealish reveals the impact that the Liverpool captain has had on his career.

Grealish is now Aston Villa's captain and made his England debut last September, since then he has racked up seven caps for England and showed how much of an important asset he is for Gareth Southgate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SToiB_0aTD3ntg00
Jack Grealish dribbles the ball against Belgium (Photo by DIRK WAEM/Belga/Sipa USA)

In the interview, Grealish was asked about the impact of becoming his boyhood clubs captain has had on him, Grealish responded by saying: "I think it's changed me on and off the pitch. I think that was always going to come - I was always going to grow up a bit more at some stage.

"But I think the main thing is being here for this season, you come here and you see the likes of Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane, and what they do off the field.

"Obviously what they do on it we can all see that, but what they do on the training pitch and around the place and how they look after themselves, and you sit there and you think it's no wonder why they've had the careers that they have had.

"And that's I think one of the main things that has made me mature as a player, as a person and as a captain."

A great insight on what Jordan Henderson means to the young England players.

You can see why the players wanted Henderson at the EUROs and why Gareth Southgate selected him. The impact he has on the whole squad is immense and means so much to the players.

