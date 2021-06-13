City comptroller fumes after Council cuts off her comments on new budgeting policy
Elected officials in Buffalo are clashing over comments that were blocked during a livestream of the Common Council’s recent meeting on its Facebook page. City Comptroller Barbara Miller-Williams says that as Council members were preparing to approve legislation to establish a policy to replenish the city’s dwindling cash reserves, she tried to post her concern that the document was incomplete and did not contain changes her offices had requested that morning.buffalonews.com