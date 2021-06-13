Cancel
Buffalo, NY

City comptroller fumes after Council cuts off her comments on new budgeting policy

By Deidre Williams
Buffalo News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElected officials in Buffalo are clashing over comments that were blocked during a livestream of the Common Council’s recent meeting on its Facebook page. City Comptroller Barbara Miller-Williams says that as Council members were preparing to approve legislation to establish a policy to replenish the city’s dwindling cash reserves, she tried to post her concern that the document was incomplete and did not contain changes her offices had requested that morning.

buffalonews.com
