Tallahassee, Fla. —Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that $324,277 has been awarded through the Florida Defense Support Task Force (FDSTF) Grant Program to two projects to strengthen veteran suicide prevention and to fund the Bay County Tyndall Air Force Base Rebuild and Community Partnership Support. The awards were given to the Northeast Florida Firewatch Council and the Bay County Board of County Commissioners. This grant award combined with the previous awards in 2020 result in a $1,574,277 commitment by the FDSTF to Florida’s defense communities. Florida’s military and defense industry contributes more than $95 billion in economic impact and the industry supports more than 914,000 jobs in Florida which is the second largest economic sector in the state.