Israel Adesanya Was in ‘Cruise Control’ vs. Marvin Vettori: ‘I Was Not Threatened At All’

By Tristen Critchfield
Sherdog
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf it seemed like it was almost too easy for Israel Adesanya at UFC 263, well, that’s because it probably was. “The Last Stylebender” closed the book on his rivalry with Marvin Vettori in convincing fashion, winning a five-round verdict on Saturday night to retain his middleweight crown at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Outside of a handful of takedowns and a brief moment where he had Adesanya’s back, Vettori did little to test his opponent in their rematch.

