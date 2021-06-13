Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Suárez, surging Reds sweep Rockies, move back over .500

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — Eugenio Suárez hit an early two-run homer and the surging Cincinnati Reds climbed back over .500 for the first time since April 21, beating the Colorado Rockies 6-2 Sunday. The Reds have won 10 of their last 13, including three straight over the Rockies. It was the Reds’...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yonathan Daza
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Shogo Akiyama
Person
Charlie Blackmon
Person
Aristides Aquino
Person
Eugenio Suárez
Person
Ryan Mcmahon
Person
Tucker Barnhart
Person
Joey Votto
Person
Nick Senzel
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Braves#Triple A Louisville#Gold Glove#Every Reds#Il#Brewers#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBsunny95.com

Reds 6, Rockies 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Eugenio Suárez hit an early two-run homer and the surging Reds climbed back over .500 for the first time since April 21, beating the Colorado Rockies 6-2. The Reds have won 10 of their last 13, including three straight over the Rockies. It was the Reds’ first...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Reds complete three-game sweep of Rockies

Eugenio Suarez blasted a tie-breaking two-run homer while rookie Tony Santillan and five relievers combined to strand 12 runners as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Colorado Rockies 6-2 to complete a three-game weekend series sweep. The win lifted the Reds over .500 at 32-31 for the first time since April...
MLBchatsports.com

How sweep it is! Reds beat the Rockies 6-2 on Sunday

Eugenio Suárez cracked a 2-run go-ahead homer in the bottom of the 2nd inning and the Cincinnati Reds pitching staff took care of the rest as the team picked up a win and a series sweep on Sunday afternoon over the Colorado Rockies. The Reds moved above the .500 mark for the first time since April 21st when they were 9-8 and in the middle of what would become a 7-game losing streak.
Montana StateSheridan Media

Troopers Split Four Games Over the Weekend / Montana Sweeps 2021 All-Star Basketball / Rockies fall at Cincy

TROOPER BASEBALL – The Sheridan Troopers split four home games over the weekend they dropped to close game with a team from Fargo, North Dakota 6-4 and 5-4 Friday night then came back with a sweep Saturday over the 406 Flyers 7-6 and 12-7. Now they head out on the road for games in Cheyenne and Laramie with double headers on Thursday and Friday, Head coach Ben Phillips says it’s more conference action against two very good teams and just what the Troops need.
MLBallfans.co

Rockies lose again on the road, swept by Reds

CINCINNATI — Eugenio Suárez hit an early two-run homer and the surging Cincinnati Reds climbed back over .500 for the first time since April 21, beating the Colorado Rockies 6-2 on Sunday afternoon. The Reds have won 10 of their last 13, including three straight over the Rockies. It was...
MLBIronton Tribune

Suarez’ HR helps Reds climb over .500 mark

CINCINNATI (AP) — Eugenio Suárez hit an early two-run homer and the surging Cincinnati Reds climbed back over .500 for the first time since April 21, beating the Colorado Rockies 6-2 Sunday. The Reds have won 10 of their last 13, including three straight over the Rockies. It was the...
MLBohionewstime.com

Soaring Reds dominate the Rocky Mountains-Lima News

Cincinnati (AP) — Eugenio Suarez hit a two-run home run, and the soaring Cincinnati Reds climbed above .500 for the first time since April 21, beating the Colorado Rockies on Sunday 6-2. The Reds have won 10 of the last 13 times, including three that have crossed the Rocky Mountains...
MLBMLB

Santillan, bullpen secure sweep of Rockies

CINCINNATI -- The Reds really tried to keep Tony Santillan around for one more out to give their starting pitcher a chance to win his big league debut on Sunday afternoon. Santillan was unable to get the third out against the Rockies in the fifth inning, but a beleaguered Cincinnati bullpen -- ranked last in the Majors in ERA -- proved something more important.
MLBgranthshala.com

Rockies vs. Reds prediction: Go with experienced pitcher

With the Avalanche ending up on the brink of the Stanley Cup playoffs and the Nuggets, the Rockies would dominate the sports pages in Colorado. happy reading!. The Marlins (and Stitches) defeated Antonio Senzatella of the Rockies (2-6, 4.62 ERA) last Tuesday. He was stingy before that outing, restricting the Mets and Rangers to three runs in a combined 12 innings.
Jasper, INduboiscountyherald.com

Reds sweep doubleheader against Heat

JASPER — Striking early and often has evolved into a tried-and-true formula for success on the baseball diamond. The Jasper Reds (3-0) adhered to that theory during Sunday afternoon’s doubleheader against the Indianapolis Heat at Jasper High School. The Reds blitzed the Heat in their 10-0 run-rules. Jasper earned a...
MLBkentuckysportsradio.com

KSReds Recap: Reds Sweep Rockies, Climb Above .500

It was a fun weekend to be a fan of the Cincinnati Reds. After flirting with the .500 mark for the last week, the Redlegs finally got there on Saturday night before busting through and climbing one game above .500 with the win Sunday afternoon. The bats started the series...
MLBbettingpros.com

Rockies look to sweep series against struggling Padres

The Colorado Rockies have won the first two games of their three-game series against the San Diego Padres by a combined score of 11-6, and aim for the sweep this afternoon. Despite San Diego's recent struggles, they are still -197 moneyline road favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. The Padres have won just two of their last ten games, and can blame their struggles on an inconsistent offense that has scored just 13 total runs in those eight losses. Today's starter, Blake Snell (2-3, 4.97 ERA), is 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA in two career starts at Coors Field. He is opposed by Colorado's Kyle Freeland, who is still looking for his first win after four starts while pitching to a 9.00 ERA in that span. Freeland is 3-3 with a 3.58 ERA in 12 career appearances (ten starts) against the Padres.
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Austin Gomber: Moves to IL

The Rockies placed Gomber (forearm) on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Colorado is still classifying the injury that forced Gomber out of Saturday's game against the Brewers as right forearm tightness, but it's possible he'll be sent in for an MRI as the Rockies look to assess whether he's dealing with a strain. In any case, Gomber will be on the shelf for at least the new week and a half. The timing of the injury is unfortunate for Gomber, who had emerged as the Rockies' most reliable starter over the past five weeks. Before he exited Saturday's outing after two innings, Gomber posted a 1.28 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 8.7 K/9 over his preceding seven starts.
MLBeastcountymagazine.org

ECM PADRES REPORT: ROCKIES SURGE BACK TO TAKE GAME TWO

June 15, 2021 (Denver) - The Padres’ offense was too late last night, but they tried again in game two tonight with Yu Darvish on the mound against Chi Chi Gonzalez for Colorado. The Padres took advantage early and Fernando Tatis Jr. hit another MLB milestone with his 20th homer...
MLBMLB

What Rockies learned from sweep of Padres

DENVER -- Trevor Story’s final long stride hit the plate on Charlie Blackmon’s walk-off single for an 8-7 victory over the Padres on Wednesday afternoon to complete a three-game sweep at Coors Field. While the dugout dashed infieldward to celebrate Blackmon, Story flipped off his helmet, smiled and enjoyed the moment as he jogged in front of the dugout.
MLBeastcountymagazine.org

ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES CRUISE TO EASY SWEEP OVER REDS

June 20, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres have taken three out of four from the Reds. Today they looked for a Father’s Day sweep with Luis Castillo on the mound for Cincinnati against Dinelson Lamet. The Padres kicked things off in a big way in the third with Wil...