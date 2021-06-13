Liverpool Are Still Interested In Rodrigo De Paul

Liverpool have yet to replace Georginio Wijnaldum, but this summer they might opt to pick up a long-term replacement for the Dutchman.

Some names that have been mentioned are Florian Neuhaus, Youri Tielemans and Saul Niguez.

However, there has been one player that has been linked for a very long time and it has peaked interest of fans and that is Udinese's Rodrigo De Paul .

Rodrigo De Paul is a potential Liverpool target (Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

De Paul has been a mainstay in the Italian sides team since he signed from Valencia in 2016. Udinese managed to tie the midfield maestro down to a 5 year deal in 2019 and in 2020 they awarded him with the captains armband.

Despite his loyalty to the club, it looks like Rodrigo is going to be on the move this summer.

Last summer though, Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds side was very close to signing the Argentine, but in the end they could not afford the £31million Udinese wanted.

Bielsa might end up regretting his decision not to sign De Paul because now there is some top European clubs interested in the 27-year-old.

De Paul is a wanted man with Liverpool and Leeds chasing his signature

De Paul had an amazing season for Udinese this season. He played 36 games, scoring nine goals and getting 10 assists.

A creative minded midfielder is something Liverpool have been missing for a while now and the Argentine ticks all the boxes.

According to Tutto Udinese, Arsenal have now joined the race for De Paul's signature.

The report also goes on to say that Liverpool and Leeds are still interested in him but they believe that Atletico Madrid are winning the race for his signature currently.

FC Inter News also claims that Liverpool have been in contact with Mino Raiola over a possible move for the Argentine.

Tutto Udinese also pictured Raiola in Udinese recently where he is set for talks with the club over De Paul's future.

Udinese are said to want €40million for the midfielder which might put Liverpool off. Liverpool are also known not to work with Raiola as he charges some absurd agents fees.

We'll have to see how this one plays out but if Atletico can't scrape the cash together for De Paul then it might be worth Liverpool swooping in and trying to convince the midfielder to come and play at Anfield.