Premier League

Liverpool Are Still Interested In Rodrigo De Paul

By Charlie Webb
Posted by 
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 7 days ago

Liverpool have yet to replace Georginio Wijnaldum, but this summer they might opt to pick up a long-term replacement for the Dutchman.

Some names that have been mentioned are Florian Neuhaus, Youri Tielemans and Saul Niguez.

However, there has been one player that has been linked for a very long time and it has peaked interest of fans and that is Udinese's Rodrigo De Paul .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AIYxB_0aTD3Pf800
Rodrigo De Paul is a potential Liverpool target (Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

De Paul has been a mainstay in the Italian sides team since he signed from Valencia in 2016. Udinese managed to tie the midfield maestro down to a 5 year deal in 2019 and in 2020 they awarded him with the captains armband.

Despite his loyalty to the club, it looks like Rodrigo is going to be on the move this summer.

Last summer though, Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds side was very close to signing the Argentine, but in the end they could not afford the £31million Udinese wanted.

Bielsa might end up regretting his decision not to sign De Paul because now there is some top European clubs interested in the 27-year-old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gON76_0aTD3Pf800
De Paul is a wanted man with Liverpool and Leeds chasing his signature

De Paul had an amazing season for Udinese this season. He played 36 games, scoring nine goals and getting 10 assists.

A creative minded midfielder is something Liverpool have been missing for a while now and the Argentine ticks all the boxes.

According to Tutto Udinese, Arsenal have now joined the race for De Paul's signature.

The report also goes on to say that Liverpool and Leeds are still interested in him but they believe that Atletico Madrid are winning the race for his signature currently.

FC Inter News also claims that Liverpool have been in contact with Mino Raiola over a possible move for the Argentine.

Tutto Udinese also pictured Raiola in Udinese recently where he is set for talks with the club over De Paul's future.

Udinese are said to want €40million for the midfielder which might put Liverpool off. Liverpool are also known not to work with Raiola as he charges some absurd agents fees.

We'll have to see how this one plays out but if Atletico can't scrape the cash together for De Paul then it might be worth Liverpool swooping in and trying to convince the midfielder to come and play at Anfield.

LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
67
Followers
687
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Related
Premier Leaguemelodyinter.com

Fenerbahce interested in Liverpool fullback Kostas Tsimikas

Fenerbahce are interested in Liverpool fullback Kostas Tsimikas. Fotomac says Tsimikas is wanted by Fenerbahce. The left-back signed for the Reds last summer but has struggled to make an impact on the squad, appearing just seven times in his debut season. Fenerbahce are reportedly looking for a new left-back, and...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Liverpool ready to sell Grujic amid interest in Italy, Germany

Liverpool are set to cash in on midfielder Marko Grujic. The 25-year-old has impressed during a loan spell at FC Porto, as he helped get the Portuguese giants to the Champions League quarter finals. Grujic was particularly impressive against Juventus in the competition, prompting interest from several Italian clubs. According...
Soccerbesoccer.com

Atletico Madrid to up offer for De Paul

Rodrigo de Paul is on the list of Atletico Madrid's targets for the 2021-22 season. The first Atletico Madrid offer was not good enough for Udinese, who turned it down. According to 'Goal' journalist Ruben Uria, Atletico are thinking of upping it considerably. The market is long and it has...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Liverpool One of Three Clubs Interested in Patson Daka

A Sky Germany report claims that Liverpool FC, along with Chelsea and RB Leipzig are three clubs looking to sign RB Salazburg’s Patson Daka. The Zambian forward has done an admirable job taking over the main striking duties from Erling Haaland, netting an impressive 27 goals in 28 games, with an additional 7 assists. For his efforts, he won Austrian player of the year. Only 22 years old, it’s understandable why he would be an attractive proposition to these teams.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Arsenal eyeing Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul

Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul has emerged as a target for Arsenal. De Paul is expected to leave Udinese this summer with the likes of Liverpool and Juventus long-term suitors. But The Sun says the Gunners are interested in signing De Paul as a replacement for Granit Xhaka and Dani...
Premier Leaguewashingtonnewsday.com

Paul Merson blasts Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson for being “selfish,” and Jude Bellingham makes an accusation.

Paul Merson blasts Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson for being “selfish,” and Jude Bellingham makes an accusation. Paul Person has criticised Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, describing his actions with England as “selfish.”. The Reds captain, who has just celebrated his 10-year anniversary at Anfield, is pushing to play for the Three...
Premier LeaguePosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool Want Belgian Winger To Replace Sadio Mane

A lot of the transfer talk so far has been about Liverpool replacing outgoing players. For instance, Georginio Wijnaldum has departed Liverpool and is preparing to join French giants Paris Saint-Germain. This has left Jurgen Klopp's squad with a glaring hole that needs to be filled. Liverpool have been linked...
Liverpool, NYPosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Who is Liverpool’s Latest Link, Fabio Vieira?

It’s another day in the football world, which means another player is linked to Liverpool Football Club. The rumours have been coming thick and fast this window after The Reds moved in quickly and captured the signature of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig. Since then, it has all been quiet...
Premier LeaguePosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Adrian Signs New Contract Extension

The Spanish shot stopper joined the Reds on a free transfer in August 2019 after Simon Mignolet's departure and Adrian has made a total of 24 appearances for Liverpool. Adrian was an important member of the Liverpool team at the start of his tenure at Anfield, winning the first trophy in his career after Liverpool beat Chelsea 5-4 on penalties in the European super cup (where Adrian saved the final Chelsea penalty).
Premier Leagueintothecalderon.com

Atlético close in on Rodrigo De Paul transfer

Atlético Madrid are about to land Diego Simeone’s preferred midfield target. Atlético are on the verge of signing Udinese skipper Rodrigo De Paul in an initial €35 million deal, with an additional €5 million in bonuses potentially heading to Friuli. The player is expected to sign a contract to 2026 worth roughly €3.5 million per year with the Spanish champions.