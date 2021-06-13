Fredonia CSD Lifts Outdoor Mask Requirement
The Fredonia Central School District has lifted its requirement to wear masks outdoors for both students and adults, effective immediately. The announcement was made by Superintendent Brad Zilliox in a letter to district families on Friday. Zilliox says students and adults still have the option of wearing masks outside if they are more comfortable doing so. He adds that the district will continue the mask requirement indoors and on school buses.chautauquatoday.com