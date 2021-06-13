Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Six Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike against imprisonment without charge or trial

samidoun.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently six Palestinian political prisoners in Israeli jails on open hunger strike, demanding their release from Israeli imprisonment without charge or trial under “administrative detention” orders. Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner demands their immediate release, an end to the policy of administrative detention, and freedom for all Palestinian prisoners. Ghadanfar...

samidoun.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Hunger Strikes#Palestinian People#Israeli#British#Hasharon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
Country
India
News Break
Society
Country
Philippines
Country
Palestine
Country
Brazil
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle Eastarcamax.com

Palestinians find new unity in struggle against Israel

JERUSALEM — A cease-fire in Gaza usually means calm across Israel. Not this time. Near Ramallah, Palestinians enraged over the occupation of the West Bank face off against Israeli forces firing tear gas and rubber bullets. In Lod, Jaffa and other mixed Israeli cities, Palestinian residents warily eye their Jewish neighbors — and vice versa — as they walk streets that were battlegrounds weeks ago. Every day in East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah district brings fresh confrontations between Israeli riot police and Palestinian activists.
Middle Eastworldcapitaltimes.com

Re: Israel: footage exposes guards beating Palestinian prisoners

A video showing Israeli prison guards brutally assaulting Palestinian inmates in a Negev prison has been published by Haaretz. Described as one of the most violent incidents against prisoners ever seen in an Israeli jail, the incident was reportedly carried out by ten guards on 24 March 2019. - Advertisement...
AdvocacyPosted by
AFP

Israeli police arrest Palestinian activist: family

Israeli police Sunday arrested a prominent activist at the centre of the movement to publicise the threatened eviction of Palestinians from their homes in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, her family told AFP. The father of Mona el-Kurd, 23, said police apprehended his daughter and took her to a police station for questioning, leaving a summons for her twin brother, Muhammad. The police did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

‘Hello! This is Israeli intelligence’: The text message igniting fears of a crackdown when Gaza war ends

A text message from a local number flashed up on Omar’s* phone claiming to be Israeli intelligence informing him he would soon be arrested.The young Palestinian had been asked to volunteer as a medic at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa compound as larger than normal crowds of worshippers were expected during the holy month of Ramadan.But the simmering tensions which has gripped the contested city reached boiling last week, amid scenes of Israeli forces repeatedly storming the mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, with stun grenades and teargas. Outside Palestinian protesters threw back rocks and bottles.It sparked international outcry and the militant...
Public SafetyPosted by
WSB Radio

Israeli officer charged in killing of autistic Palestinian

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israeli prosecutors on Thursday charged a border police officer with reckless manslaughter in the deadly shooting of an autistic Palestinian man in Jerusalem’s Old City last year. The indictment came just over a year after the shooting of Eyad Hallaq, whose family has criticized Israel's investigation...
Militaryjusticenewsflash.com

Israel launches air strikes on the Gaza Strip | Israeli-Palestinian conflict news

After the besieged Palestinians launched burning balloons toward southern Israel, Israel carried out air strikes on Gaza. Witnesses from the Israeli military and Gaza said that the Israeli Air Force launched an air strike on the Gaza Strip early Wednesday after Palestinians in the besieged enclave launched burning balloons towards southern Israel.
Advocacysamidoun.net

19 June, Manchester: Rally in Solidarity with Palestinian Political Prisoners

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1015380345870452/. Join us on the streets of Manchester in solidarity with Palestine, to demand the release of prisoners locked up by Israel and to build the boycott!. Responding to the Samidoun call for action, we stand with the six hunger strikers and for the release of all political prisoners....
Protestsgruntstuff.com

Thai protest leader hospitalized after 46-day hunger strike

BANGKOK, April 30 – Thai protest leader, Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, who has been in jail for pre-trial detention over allegations he insulted the king, has been hospitalized following a 46-day hunger strike, the nation’s corrections division mentioned on Friday. Parit started his hunger strike on March 16 and his weight...
Middle Eastnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Palestinian Authority slams Bennett gov’t for ‘emboldening’ settlers | #socialmedia

Settler attacks on Palestinians have increased since the new Israeli government headed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett came to power, the Palestinian Authority claimed on Sunday.“There is a noticeable increase in crimes by settlers against the Palestinians,” the PA foreign ministry said in a statement. “It seems the settlers are emboldened by the composition of the new Israeli government and the well-known extremist positions of its prime minister.”The PA ministry also claimed that there is “a greater and more severe violence” practiced by the IDF against the Palestinians since the Bennett government was formed.“There is also a deliberate and intentional indifference toward the rights of our people and a lack of interest in international reactions, which means that the new Israeli government has so far shown that it is a government of escalation in its dealings with the Palestinians,” the ministry said.The Palestinians view with seriousness this escalation, the PA foreign ministry said, pointing out that the United Nations, the US administration and other international parties prefer to refrain from exerting pressure on the new Israeli government “to stop its aggression and settlement” policies.The PA ministry warned that planned protests by settlers against illegal Palestinian construction in Area C of the West Bank, which is exclusively controlled by Israel, are “an act of large-scale incitement and an extension of the war waged by the occupation and its settlers against Palestinian presence in that area.”In a related development, Abu Ahmed, spokesman for Fatah’s al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades – Nidal al-Amoudi Division, a Palestinian armed group operating in the Gaza Strip, warned the Bennett government on Sunday against continuing the closure of the border crossings between Israel and the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave.
U.S. PoliticsPalestine Chronicle

Free Jamal Nisser, a 75-Year-Old Palestinian-American Imprisoned in Israel

Any government around the world must defend and secure the health, safety, and rights of any of its born or naturalized citizens, wherever these citizens are located in the world. This includes US citizens whose rights and dignity must be protected and secured, regardless of their ethnic, religious, or racial backgrounds.
Middle Eastworldcapitaltimes.com

Re: Israel seeks extension to law banning Palestinian family reunification

Israel’s Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked intends to submit a bill to extend the Citizenship and Entry into Israel Law for an additional year. - Advertisement - Shaked called on right-wing opposition parties to back the law, saying that “there is no opposition or coalitions when it comes to issues related to Israel’s security.”
Worldnewagebd.net

Palestinians cancel Israel vaccine deal

The Palestinian Authority said Friday it cancelled a swap deal that would have seen Israel provide it with one million Covid jabs, as the doses were ‘about to expire’. Israeli officials earlier Friday had announced the deal, saying the Jewish state was to provide the doses to the Palestinian Authority as their expiry date loomed.
Middle EastYNET News

Netanyahu revives row over canceled right-wing Jerusalem march

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reignited a row over a controversial right-wing march through the Muslim Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem, which was canceled Monday after the organizers rejected a new route suggested by police. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. In late-night consultations Monday, Netanyahu tasked Israel...
Middle EastMidland Reporter-Telegram

Palestinians say Israel has eased some restrictions on Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel on Monday eased some restrictions on the Gaza Strip that have threatened a fragile cease-fire, Palestinian officials said. Hamas, however, said the move was really Israel's attempt to pressure the militant group into making concessions. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity...
Middle EastUS News and World Report

Israel Allows Some Gaza Exports, Hamas Demands More Amid Fragile Truce

GAZA/TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel allowed a limited resumption of commercial exports from the Gaza Strip on Monday in what it called a "conditional" measure, one month after a truce halted 11 days of fighting with the Palestinian enclave's Hamas rulers. But following a meeting with U.N. mediators, Hamas leader...
United Nationsislamtimes.org

UN Whitewashing “Israeli” Crimes against Palestinian Children!

It further warned that “Ignoring the regime’s crimes would guarantee impunity for the child-killing entity.”. “The UN’s non-inclusion of the Zionist regime in the blacklist of governments and groups violating children’s rights in armed conflicts is a move in favor of the killer and in support of the criminals of the Zionist army and its terrorist settlers, and it would guarantee their escape from punishment,” the ministry said in a statement, Palestine’s Wafa news agency reported.