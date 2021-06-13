Amsterdam protest for the liberation of Palestine: facing Zionist aggression

Israel is amongst the first few nations that has already achieved herd immune against COVID, mostly because of timely and extremely effective measures taken by its government. But, Palestinians in Gaza and West Bank are still suffering from the pandemic as neither the terrorists reigning Gaza or corrupt leaders in the West Bank could show their capabilities in managing vaccines. While the Gaza and West Bank leaders have succeeded in spreading propaganda against Israel and even in falsely branding the recent Hamas-Israel confrontation as confrontation between Palestinians and Israel, they could not show similar success in getting vaccines for the Palestinians. Meanwhile, from the outset of the pandemic, Israel has been hammered by the international community for supplying vaccines to the Palestinians. In this case, wealthy nations such as Qatar and Turkey or terror-patron nations like Iran, which are spending hundreds of millions of dollars every year in helping Hamas terrorists in particular in continuing terrorist acts against Israel, did not make any efforts in helping Palestinians with the required volume of vaccines.