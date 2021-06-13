Amsterdam protest for the liberation of Palestine: facing Zionist aggression
On Sunday 6 June, more than one hundred people protested on Dam Square in Amsterdam for the liberation of Palestine from the river to the sea. The protest, organized by the Palestinijnse Gemeenschap in Nederland, Youth for Palestine and Samidoun, proved that mobilizations will continue as long as the Palestinian resistance continues. On the day that Muna and Mohammed El Kurd were arrested in Sheikh Jarrah, Palestinian and Dutch youth stated: we will not rest until Palestine is liberated from the river to the sea!samidoun.net