14 June, Prince Rupert, BC: #BlockTheBoat – Call for a Community Picket to Stop ZIM!

samidoun.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe same ZIM Volans that was turned away from Oakland port after last week’s #BlockTheBoat victory is now trying to head to Prince Rupert, BC, where it is facing a community picket! Join this picket in solidarity with Palestine and workers globally. Get updates and news by joining the text alert list!

samidoun.net
Protestors briefly block Israeli container ship from docking at Prince Rupert port.

PRINCE RUPERT, B.C. -- A conflict is brewing at the Prince Rupert port over an Israeli container ship. On Monday afternoon, activists from the Ad Hoc Prince Rupert Palestine Solidarity Committee formed a picket line at the Fairview Container Terminal to discourage port workers from docking the Volans ship, which is owned by the Israeli cargo shipping company ZIM.
AdvocacyCFTVTV

Prince Rupert protestors create second picket line in response to Israeli container ship.

PRINCE RUPERT, B.C. -- Another protest was held yesterday at the Prince Rupert port over the arrival of an Israeli ship at the Fairview Container Terminal. On Monday, protestors formed a picket line that unionized dock workers wouldn't cross. As a result, the Volans ship – which is owned by Israeli shipping company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services – was unable to dock.
Public HealthCFTVTV

Prince Rupert's Seafest celebration redesigned for pandemic.

PRINCE RUPERT, B.C. -- Prince Rupert Special Events Society is holding its annual Seafest celebration this weekend from June 11th to 13th. The event usually involves large crowds, games, live music, food vendors and – most notably – a parade down 3rd Street. But once again, it's going to look...
Americasalethonews.com

Letter to Canadian Transport Minister: Israeli Apartheid Not Welcome in Canadian Ports #BlocktheBoat

The following letter was sent today to Canada’s Transport Minister Omar Alghabra and called on “the Canadian government to stop legitimizing the crimes of apartheid…and suspend all instances of Zim-operated ships docking and unloading in Canadian ports.” This action is part of the growing demand that Canada must hold Israel accountable, through economic sanctions and a bilateral arms embargo.
Justin Trudeaucultmtl.com

How the government of Canada marked Indigenous Peoples Day

June 21 is National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada, a day to celebrate cultures as well as address past and present wrongs to communities across the country. With the federal government in the midst of an intensified reckoning for its history of stealing Indigenous kids from their families and stripping them of their culture in church-run residential schools, some action was taken in Parliament today to move towards reconciliation. A Bloc Québécois motion to make the federal government pay for a search for potential mass grave sites across the country was passed unanimously.
Homelessihtoday.ca

Homeless Evictions in Prince George Must Stop; Supportive Plan Urgently Needed

(Prince George, Lheidli Tenn’eh Territory) The First Nations Leadership Council is calling on the City of Prince George to collaborate with local First Nations organizations and other service providers to immediately develop a workable plan to address homelessness in the city. City Hall distributed notices of eviction to residents of a tent city occupying a vacant lot downtown today, demanding those occupying the site vacate by June 25th, but give no supports for relocation or alternative spaces to live.
ProtestsBBC

Egerton Ryerson statue toppled at Canada indigenous school protest

A statue has been toppled at Ryerson University in Toronto at a protest over the recent discovery of a mass grave of indigenous children at a school. Egerton Ryerson is deemed one of the architects of Canada's controversial residential school system. His statue had already been vandalised earlier in the...
Politicsdailyhive.com

Canada Day celebrations cancelled in more BC cities

The movement to cancel Canada Day in solidarity with Indigenous Peoples continues to grow. Earlier this month, Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps announced that Victoria would be cancelling their virtual Canada Day celebrations. Penticton, BC, has now joined Victoria in cancelling its celebration plans. Just days later, on June 10, Mayor...
Public Healthindiancountrytoday.com

First Nations in Yukon taking precaution, COVID-19 outbreak

First Nations in the Yukon are taking precautions against another outbreak of the COVID-19 virus that has hit the territory. Two cases are in the small community of Carcross, about an hour outside Whitehorse which has closed its doors and only allowing essential services to be open. Chief Lynda Dickson...
Politicswesternstandardonline.com

Penticton joins list of cities cancelling Canada Day celebtations

The city of Penticton has become the second municipality in BC to cancel Canada Day festivites. Celebrating Canada Day has been called into question across the country after the discovery of the gravesites of 215 undocumented children at a Kamloops residential school. “When we heard what happened in Kamloops and...
princeedwardisland.ca

Honouring National Indigenous Peoples Day Together

Learning more about the history, traditions and culture of the PEI Mi’kmaq and Indigenous peoples of this Province will expand Islanders’ understanding of Canadian history. “June 21 is National Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Canada. It has always been a time to celebrate First Nations and our many contributions. This year,...
Politicsdnyuz.com

The Fight Over Canada’s Founding Prime Minister

The memory of John A. Macdonald, Canada’s first prime minister, is not thriving these days in the country he brought into being. In 2018, his image was removed from the Canadian $10 bill, which it had decorated since 1971. His name has been quietly scrubbed from the Ottawa airport named in his honor in 1993. In August 2020, vandals toppled statues of Macdonald in Montreal and in Kingston, Ontario. (The city of Kingston legally removed that statue on June 18—a special blow to Macdonald’s memory in the city he represented in Parliament throughout most of his career.) This summer, the province of Prince Edward Island removed a modern statue of Macdonald from its capital, Charlottetown. Even the small town of Picton, Ontario, where Macdonald argued his first law cases, will soon remove a statue erected with donations from local residents, my wife’s family among them. Macdonald’s name has been erased from university and school buildings, and even book prizes.
John Horganlangleyadvancetimes.com

Horgan marks Indigenous Peoples Day by urging recognition of systemic racism

Premier John Horgan is marking National Indigenous Peoples Day by celebrating First Nation communities while recognizing systemic racism continues to be a reality for them. A statement from Horgan and Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Minister Murray Rankin says they honour the leadership, resilience and strength of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people.
AsiaDesign Taxi

North Korea Painstakingly Faked US$100 Bills And Even ‘Perfected’ Their Design

As you know, modern banknotes are ridden with unique anti-counterfeiting features that make them nearly impossible to replicate. And yet, back in the late 1980s, North Korea took great pains to not only produce its own version of the US $100 bill—but it even took some creative liberties to correct the note’s artwork.