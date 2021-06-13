The Media Line: Jordanian Armed Forces Making Great Strides in Gender Equality
Jordanian Armed Forces Making Great Strides in Gender Equality. New Military Women’s Training Center means increased opportunities in nontraditional posts. The successful inclusion of women in the military is not something one normally thinks of when talking about an Arab country. But in Jordan, a monarchy ruled by successive liberal kings, the presence and achievements of women in the army are impressive. The success of women in a conservative society is largely due to the role models provided by female members of the Hashemite royal family.www.srnnews.com