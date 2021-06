Field Notes is a weekly live webinar hosed by the University of Minnesota Extension service Crops Team every Wednesday morning from 7:30 to 8:00 focusing on crop production topics during the growing season. The topic this week caught my attention, herbicide performance in a dry spring like this one. There was a lot of concern about how our soil applied pre-emergence herbicides would perform this year when they were been applied many days or weeks before it rained. The last few years we had frequent rains and they worked very well.